NSITF Urges More Employers to Subscribe to Insurance Scheme

Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister OluwaseunFaleye, has urged employers of labour to enrol in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) and fulfil their obligations; so that more families could benefit from its safety net.

Faleye made the appeal on Wednesday, when the fund presented a cheque of N18,652,908.20, as death benefits to the family of an employee, who died in the course of official duty.

The NSITF boss said the cheque presentation highlighted the importance of employers’ role in the efforts to protect their employees and their dependents, as well as the success of ECS.

The managing director was represented at the occasion by Executive Director, Operations, NSITF, HonMojisolaAlli-Macaulay.

He pointed out that all responsible employers concerned with the welfare of their employees were major stakeholders, who had a great role to play in the successes of ECS.

A statement by Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, at NSITF, Alex Mede, said the managing director also highlighted some of the ways stakeholders could help. He stated that they should encourage better safety practices by employees in the work place, and “minimise the risk of work-related injuries and/or diseases as far as is practicable, even though the ECS is a no-fault scheme”.

The NSITF boss called for a proactive approach to reporting work-related injury or disease within the stipulated timelines to avoid penalties, while also supporting the fund in explanation of the ideals and benefits of the scheme to other stakeholders.

He advised that employers should re-assign injured or disabled employees to more suitable job functions within the organisations.

Faleye commended the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, the deceased employee’s employer, for their cordial relationship with NSITF, adding that both organisations are committed to promoting the principles of ECS, as enshrined in the ECA 2010.

He also commended the staff and stakeholders whose efforts ensured that NSITF’s services were efficient, transparent, and accessible to all covered employers and employees of both the public and private sectors of the economy.

Faleye stated, “It is with great humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today on behalf of NSITF, to present this cheque to one of our esteemed beneficiaries. Today’s event is not just a routine exercise, it is a re-affirmation of our commitment to the core values of social protection, compassion, and service.

“As a social insurance institution, our mandate is to ensure that no employee covered by the scheme is left vulnerable in times of need. Whether it is the unfortunate loss of a loved one, workplace injury, or disability our goal is to provide timely and dignified support to the affected individuals and families.

“Today, we are here to fulfil that promise. The cheque being presented today represents more than just financial assistance, it is a token of solidarity, a demonstration of care, and a symbol of our collective responsibility as a society to look after one another.”

Faleye said the deceased was a staff of Planned Parenthood, who was involved in a road accident while on his way from work.