NOUN Advocates Open, Distance Learning for Correctional Officers

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has called on the personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to embrace Open and Distance Learning (ODL) as a means of personal and professional development.

The Director of Examination and Assessment, NOUN, Prof. Olugbenga Ojo, made the call during an advocacy visit to the NCoS Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

Ojo said that the visit was aimed at sensitising the officers and men of the Service on the numerous benefits of ODL and to encourage them to take advantage of NOUN’s programmes.

These, he said, were designed to provide flexible, affordable and accessible education for working professionals.

The don noted that NOUN had, over the years, supported the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates through its study centres within correctional facilities.

He, however, said there was also an urgent need to extend similar educational opportunities to the staff who serve as frontline agents of reformation and social correction.

He added that enhancing the academic qualifications and capacity of correctional officers would, in turn, impact the quality of their work.

He also added that it would boost efforts to reduce the rate of recidivism and the tendency of released inmates to relapse into crime.

“We are here for a special advocacy visit, not for the inmates this time, but for the staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“Whoever comes to prison should return to society a better person. That is the goal. But the staff must also be empowered and trained for that transformation to be effective.

“Learning is from a craving and I want to encourage you all to try and register for a course. I can only encourage you,” he stressed.

Responding, the Controller-General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Nwakuche, commended the management of NOUN for its consistent collaboration with the Service.

Nwakuche described the university as a beacon of educational transformation within the criminal justice system.

He lauded NOUN’s gesture of offering tuition-free education to inmates across its special study centres in custodial centres nationwide, and welcomed the extension of such benefits to the personnel of the NCoS.

“NOUN has become a case study in correctional education.

“For an institution to step in and make education tuition-free for inmates, is something truly commendable. You have recorded real impact, and you’ve done it with excellence,” he said.

The CGC expressed readiness to deepen the existing partnership with the university and assured NOUN that the Service would not only embrace the initiative but also encourage staff participation across commands.

“We are not taking this for granted. We won’t hesitate to key into this initiative. We’ll ensure our staff understand the importance of this opportunity and make the most of it. You are always welcome here,” he said.

Speaking, the National Coordinator, Special Study Centre Unit (SSCU), Ms. Modupe Adesina, reiterated NOUN’s commitment to supporting the reform agenda of the Correctional Service.

Adesina, however, called on the officers and men of the NCoS to take ownership of their educational journey.

“We believe it is time for the personnel of the NCoS to begin to add feathers to their ranks.

“ODL gives you the liberty to work and study simultaneously. It offers flexibility. You can learn and write your exams from anywhere, even in the line of duty.

“We want the correctional staff to realise that everyone can be educated, no matter the time or age,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that over the years, NOUN has established itself as a leader in open and distance education in Nigeria, with a mandate to widen access to tertiary education.

This is especially for underserved populations including inmates, military personnel and paramilitary officers. (NAN)