NiRA Launches ‘WHOIS Privacy Redaction’ to Strengthen Data Protection

Following the recent election of new directors into the executive board of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the registry for the .ng domain, NiRA has announced the upcoming implementation of the WHOIS Privacy Redaction service, an initiative aimed at enhancing digital trust and privacy within Nigeria’s internet ecosystem.

The new service, which is now live, will allow registrants of .ng domain names to shield their personal information, such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses, from public visibility in the WHOIS database.

The data points will be replaced with the label ‘Data Redacted’, in a move that prioritises user privacy, curtails unsolicited contact, mitigates spam, and aligns with global best practices in data protection and internet governance.

Giving details of the initiative, President of NiRA, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said: “The introduction of WHOIS Privacy Redaction is a pivotal development for the .ng domain ecosystem. At NiRA, we are committed to safeguarding the privacy of our registrants and fostering a secure online environment. This free service reflects our dedication to data protection, public trust, and the continued growth of the .ng country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD).”

While personal contact details will be redacted, essential technical information such as nameservers, domain status, and registration or expiration dates will remain visible to ensure the stability and transparency of internet operations. To accommodate legitimate access needs, NiRA has implemented a structured mechanism to support lawful inquiries, including from law enforcement agencies, through registrar-facilitated communication that protects the identity of the registrant.

“Technically, the redaction will be managed at the registry level, using infrastructure that already supports data protection protocols for EU citizens, thereby ensuring compliance with the provisions of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDPA) and reinforcing NiRA’s partnership with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC),” NiRA said in a statement.