Nigeria Finalises Evacuation of Citizens from Israel, Iran as Crisis Escalates

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian government has finalised arrangements for the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Israel and Iran as crisis between the two nations has escalated with incessant bombings.

The arrangements by the Nigerian government was communicated yesterday in a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that following the escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government is finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians in both countries.

“All affected Nigerian citizens are therefore strongly advised to abide by necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions.

“The ministry commends the efforts put in place by our Missions in Tel Aviv, Israel and Tehran, Iran for their dedication and commitment to reaching out to the Nigerian community in these difficult times.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas.

“In the same vein, the Government of Nigeria reiterates its call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law and prioritise the protection of civilians.”

“Nigeria stands firm in its support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirms its longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability.”

The government promised to provide further updates from time to time through official channels as operations progress.