NHRC: Hate Speech is a Violation of Human Rights

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has identified hate speech as a violation of the human rights to dignity and freedom from discrimination against others.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, gave the description yesterday in Abuja at the commemoration of the International Day for Countering Hate Speech.

He noted that this year’s theme, “Hate Speech and Artificial Intelligence”, invites us to examine the growing intersection between technology and human rights. It challenges us to reflect on the double-edged nature of AI as both a tool for development and a potential amplifier of harmful narratives, including hate speech.”

He said: “As the lead institution charged with the protection and promotion of human rights in Nigeria, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asserts the intricate relationship between hate speech and human rights. In its base form, hate speech seems to be an illustration of the freedom of expression. However, in its impact, hate speech is a violation of the human rights to dignity and freedom from discrimination against others.”

He added: “The NHRC remains deeply concerned about the rising spread of hate speech, particularly as it takes new and more dangerous forms through digital technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Hate speech is not just a threat to individual dignity, it is a direct attack on democratic value and social cohesion. It violates the right to dignity of the human person, the right to be free from discrimination, and the right to participate in public life without fear of suppression or violence.”

He noted that some of the significant steps taken over the years by the NHRC to confront hate speech and its multi-polar challenges include: “In the build-up to the 2023 general election, the Commission launched the Mobilising Voters for Elections (MOVE) Project, which focused on promoting access, participation, and accountability. Recognising the toxic role of hate speech in electoral processes, the MOVE Project identified it as a major obstacle to voter inclusion.

“The commission established the National Hate Speech Register to record incidents and trends across the country, allowing for real-time documentation and response.”

“We have conducted specialised training for our staff nationwide to monitor and report hate speech across both traditional and digital media.”

“In recognising the centrality of the media in combating hate speech, the Commission issued anAdvisory on the Role of Media in Countering and Reporting Hate Speech, recognising the powerful influence of the media and the need to strengthen responsible journalism.

“In April 2025, the NHRC issued a major Advisory Opinion on the Protection of the Right to Freedom of Expression in Nigeria, in response to concerns about the Cybercrime (Amendment) Act 2024, particularly Section 24 which was criticized for restricting freedom of expression.”

He decried that: “the challenge before us today extends beyond traditional platforms. Artificial Intelligence especially in its generative form is reshaping the way information is produced, consumed, and disseminated. The same technologies that empower innovation can also be exploited to generate, amplify, and target hate speech with unprecedented speed and reach. This scenario portends dangers for the enjoyment of the right to privacy as guaranteed by section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.”

“Through algorithmic targeting, manipulated images, deepfakes, and automated bots, hateful and discriminatory narratives can now be crafted and circulated far more efficiently, often bypassing existing regulatory frameworks. If not addressed, these technologies can incite violence, and reinforce dangerous stereotypes.”

He, however, promised that: “As we move forward, the NHRC is expanding its work in this area by exploring AI-based tools that support early detection of hate speech and misinformation, partnering with tech platforms and regulatory bodies to encourage transparency in algorithmic content moderation and to demand accountability where violations occur. Additionally, developing a national framework for the ethical use of AI and digital technologies in line with human rights principles, particularly as it concerns youth engagement, elections, and social media governance.”