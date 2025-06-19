Mobile Number Portability: MTN Leads in Inward Porting as 9mobile Maintains Highest Outward Movement

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics on Mobile Number Portability (MNP), released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed that MTN Nigeria, which has the largest market share of 52.42 per cent, is currently leading in inward porting (incoming telecoms subscribers), with a total of 3,960 as at April 2025.

Next to MTN, is Airtel, which recorded 1,860 inward porting, followed by Globacom, which recorded 966 inward porting as at April 2025. 9mobile, the last entrant into the GSM market, recorded only three inward porting, thus bringing the total number of telecoms subscribers that engaged in inward porting, to 6,789.

But for outward porting, 9mobile recorded the highest number of telecoms subscribers that ported out of its network, which reached a total of 5,042, followed by Globacom, which recorded 1, 233 outward porting, and Airtel, which recorded 295 outward porting. MTN recorded the list number of outward porting of 219 subscribers as at April 2025.

Inward porting refers to the number of subscribers that ported from other networks into a particular network, while outward porting refers to the number of subscribers that ported to other networks, from a particular network.

In Mobile Number Portability, telecoms subscribers are allowed to port from one network to another, in search of better service quality, while retaining their original GSM number on the new network. The rule however stipulates that all porting subscribers must remain on their new network for a period of 90 days, before they are allowed to port out of the network to any other network.

According to the NCC data, MTN has maintained the highest number of inward porting in the last one year. As at April 2024, MTN recorded a total of 2,482 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 784 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 370 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 33 inward porting.

As at May 2024, MTN recorded a total of 3,379 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 766 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 286 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 226 inward porting.

As at June 2024, MTN recorded a total of 2,655 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 698 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 347 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 22 inward porting.

As at July 2024, MTN recorded a total of 4,238 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,629 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 483 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 11 inward porting.

As at August 2024, MTN recorded a total of 3,617 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 2,287 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 569 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 40 inward porting.

As at September 2024, MTN recorded a total of 4,987 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 2,205 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 664 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 30 inward porting.

As at October 2024, MTN recorded a total of 3,624 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,747 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 451 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 25 inward porting.

As at November 2024, MTN recorded a total of 3,019 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,266 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 414 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 27 inward porting.

As at December 2024, MTN recorded a total of 1,856 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 835 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 290 inward porting. 9mobile recorded 17 inward porting.

As at January 2025, MTN recorded a total of 5,551 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 2,414 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 736 inward porting. 9mobile recorded seven inward porting.

As at February 2025, MTN recorded a total of 2,899 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,299 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 659 inward porting. 9mobile recorded one inward porting.

As at February 2025, MTN recorded a total of 1,956 inward porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 758 inward porting and Globacom, which recorded 348 inward porting. 9mobile recorded two inward porting.