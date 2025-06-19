Lagos LG Poll: PDP Flags Off Campaign, Says Party Not Dead

Segun James

Ahead of the July 12 local government elections in Lagos State, the former Deputy National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has charged the party’s candidates in the election to challenge the status quo and be bold to take on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at their supposed stronghold.

George, who stated this at the commencement of the PDP campaigns with the presentation of flags to its candidates, urged them to prove to nay sayers that the PDP is not dead in the state.

In his address to the party faithful, the Atona Oodua charged the candidates and others to be courageous as they go for the campaign.

He likened PDP to an Iroko tree that would not be uprooted in the country.

“I will join you as humanly possible to campaign to our people. I know the LASIEC, the electoral commission was packaged by the state government, but above all the contestants, put Almighty God before you, He will lead you there. Even if they manipulate the results, let the vibration wake up Lagos.”

“For those who are contesting, be courageous because you are serving the Almighty God. God told us in the holy books, you must be a servant leader.”

“The essence of today is to convince the Lagos electorate that the rumours that have been flying around is most irresponsible statement that any sane person would say. How can an Iroko tree die. The only political party that is Iroko is PDP,” Gorge boasted.

Speaking on the hardship in the country, George said: “Don’t be afraid, go and campaign. There are millions who are suffering.

“The younger generation in the north are now revolting. They asked them to go to school but they are back but there is no job because education makes people easy to govern but difficult to enslave.”

While criticising the barrage of defectors into the APC, George stated: “I feel for those who are defecting to APC. APC is a congregation of strange bed fellows, hurriedly packaged and put together. What has the APC government done to warrant any recognition in this country? Compare all the economic indices now to when the PDP was in government,” he queried.

In his comment, former Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Sunday Olaifa said: “Without the support of Bode George, PDP would not have participated in the local government election. When we came to him to complain, he personally took us to LASIEC office and now we are participating.”

Olaifa, who is the Vice Chairman South-west of PDP, added: “This election is winnable. This is the moment we have been waiting for.”