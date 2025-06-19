Foundation Launches in Lagos, Empowers over 20 Indigent Nigerians

Agnes Ekebuike

The OdimmaUmuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation was formally inaugurated in Lagos on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in grassroots philanthropy and female-led community development.

The event, held amidst cultural pageantry and emotional testimonies, drew stakeholders from across the Igbo community and beyond, heralding a new era of social impact driven by women.

During the launch, the foundation empowered over 20 indigent Nigerians with cash gift of N100,000 each, to begin small business that will support their livelihood.

Delivering the keynote address, National President and Founder, Mrs. Violet Uche-Obiora, said: “We gather today at a time when survival has become a luxury for the privileged. The foundation was born out of the need to lift others when our society is burdened by economic hardships.”

Uche-Obiora, who previously served as the Women Leader of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Lagos Chapter, recounted the evolution of the foundation from cultural leadership to humanitarian impact. She highlighted the group’s previous achievements, including support for orphanage homes, blind schools, and indigent women and children across Lagos State. The foundation, she noted, remained a vibrant cultural force, with a performing troupe that uses music and dance to fund charitable causes.

In a remarkable show of commitment at the event, the founder personally sponsored over 20 indigent individuals, further underlining the foundation’s mission to bring immediate and tangible relief to the less privileged in the society.

“Our priorities for the next year are bold. We aim to take 100 child-hawkers off the streets, support imprisoned women, pay hospital bills for the poor, and strengthen petty trade businesses for vulnerable women. But we cannot do it alone—we need the support of well-meaning Nigerians,” Uche-Obiora said.

The Planning Chairperson and Matron, Ada Ofoegbu, emphasised the foundation’s authenticity and grassroots commitment. “This is not just another NGO in name. We are empowering real people with real needs,” she said, citing a recent case of a woman aided after a public legal dispute.

Saturday’s inauguration also served to induct new members into the foundation and showcase its community-based strategy for empowerment. “We are officially launching what we’ve been doing quietly for years. From now, when we knock, the society should know we’re not just asking, we’re delivering,” Ofoegbu added.