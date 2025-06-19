Foden Inspires Defending Champions City to Win over Wydad

Phil Foden inspired defending champions Manchester City to 2-0 victory over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in their FIFA Club World Cup opener in Philadelphia.

The Premier League side had seen fellow European heavyweights Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all record victories in their first games and made no mistake themselves against the north African side, helped by Foden’s return to form with a goal and assist.

Though there were banks of empty seats visible inside the stadium, City fans arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in their thousands and witnessed a masterclass from the England midfielder.

Pep Guardiola’s men were heavy favourites and made the perfect start as Foden stroked in from 12 yards out inside two minutes, before the 25-year-old’s inswinging corner was poked home by Jeremy Doku three minutes before half-time.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri was introduced off the bench for just his second appearance since September following a serious knee injury, while Erling Haaland was given a huge ovation after entering the action and scooped a shot over from a promising position and had a late effort saved by Mehdi Benabid.