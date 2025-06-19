  • Thursday, 19th June, 2025

Finance Minister to Attend PEARL Awards 30th Anniversary Summit

Nigeria | 15 minutes ago

Raheem Akingbolu

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has been confirmed as the Special Guest of Honour at the PEARL Awards 30th Anniversary Corporate Summit, scheduled to hold next week Tuesday, in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the PEARL Awards Project Manager, Mr. Olisemeka Obi, the summit will feature Dr. Biodun Adedipe, a renowned economist and management consultant, as the Lead Speaker. Adedope is expected to deliver key insights on the theme: “Built to Last: Roadmap for Corporate Nigeria.”

Also expected at the event are: Hon. James Faleke, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group, and Mr. Emomotimi John Agama, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The statement also quoted the Awards President and CEO, Mr. Tayo Orekoya, emphasising that the summit’s faculty has been carefully curated to provide participants with practical and time-tested strategies for building enduring, legacy-driven businesses.

“We have just a few organizations in Nigeria that have lasted up to 100 years, and even at that, most were founded by foreigners,” Mr. Orekoya noted. “This summit is aimed at identifying the right pathway to organizational longevity and sustainability in the Nigerian corporate landscape.”

The panel of distinguished panelists will include: Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Sanni, CEO/MD, Emerging Africa Group, Dr. (Mrs.) Owen Diana Omogiafo, President/CEO, Transcorp International, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/CEO, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) as well as Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, MD/CEO, First Registrars & Investor Services Ltd.

The summit will bring together top CEOs, corporate executives, and key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy, providing a robust platform for knowledge sharing, strategic dialogue, and peer networking.

One of the highlights of the event will be the public presentation and launch of the second edition of “Winning Strategies of Nigeria’s Corporate Giants,” a publication showcasing the success stories of leading Nigerian business founders and corporate trailblazers.

This Corporate Summit serves as a prelude to the 2025 PEARL Awards Nite, which will hold on 30th November 2025. Endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2003, the PEARL Awards remains Nigeria’s most credible and respected platform for recognizing corporate excellence and performance.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.