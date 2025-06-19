Finance Minister to Attend PEARL Awards 30th Anniversary Summit

Raheem Akingbolu

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has been confirmed as the Special Guest of Honour at the PEARL Awards 30th Anniversary Corporate Summit, scheduled to hold next week Tuesday, in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the PEARL Awards Project Manager, Mr. Olisemeka Obi, the summit will feature Dr. Biodun Adedipe, a renowned economist and management consultant, as the Lead Speaker. Adedope is expected to deliver key insights on the theme: “Built to Last: Roadmap for Corporate Nigeria.”

Also expected at the event are: Hon. James Faleke, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group, and Mr. Emomotimi John Agama, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The statement also quoted the Awards President and CEO, Mr. Tayo Orekoya, emphasising that the summit’s faculty has been carefully curated to provide participants with practical and time-tested strategies for building enduring, legacy-driven businesses.

“We have just a few organizations in Nigeria that have lasted up to 100 years, and even at that, most were founded by foreigners,” Mr. Orekoya noted. “This summit is aimed at identifying the right pathway to organizational longevity and sustainability in the Nigerian corporate landscape.”

The panel of distinguished panelists will include: Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Sanni, CEO/MD, Emerging Africa Group, Dr. (Mrs.) Owen Diana Omogiafo, President/CEO, Transcorp International, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/CEO, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) as well as Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, MD/CEO, First Registrars & Investor Services Ltd.

The summit will bring together top CEOs, corporate executives, and key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy, providing a robust platform for knowledge sharing, strategic dialogue, and peer networking.

One of the highlights of the event will be the public presentation and launch of the second edition of “Winning Strategies of Nigeria’s Corporate Giants,” a publication showcasing the success stories of leading Nigerian business founders and corporate trailblazers.

This Corporate Summit serves as a prelude to the 2025 PEARL Awards Nite, which will hold on 30th November 2025. Endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2003, the PEARL Awards remains Nigeria’s most credible and respected platform for recognizing corporate excellence and performance.