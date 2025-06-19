  • Thursday, 19th June, 2025

FG’ll Unlock Potentials of All States, Says Tinubu

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu has said the Federal Government will unlock the potential of every state in the country.

Tinubu disclosed this in a post just as he embarked on a one-day working visit to Kaduna State.

According to the president, the move is to empower all the states of the federation to serve their people boldly and effectively.

He described the Governor Uba Sani-led Kaduna State as Nigeria’s most promising frontier of progress and purpose.

Tinubu said: “What Kaduna is doing is a clear sign of what is possible when the sub-national governments are empowered, trusted and supported by the centre to do more.”

Tinubu had since inaugurated the ultramodern Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

It is named after the late governor of the state, Alhaji AbdulKadir Balarabe-Musa. (NAN)

