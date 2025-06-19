FG Arraigns Akpoti-Uduaghan for Allegedly Defaming Akpabio, Yahaya Bello 

* Court grants N50m bail, as trial begins September 23

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government, on Thursday formally arraigned Senator Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly defaming the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adosa Bello.

She was arraigned on a three-count criminal charge bordering on harmful imputation.

However, following her not guilty plea, trial judge, Justice Chisoba Oji, admitted her to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

In granting Akpoti-Uduaghan bail, the court observed that the alleged offence was not a capital one and that the law presumes her innocent for now.

The Federal Government’s lawyer, David Kaswe, had asked for the remand of the suspended senator representing Kogi State Central in prison pending the determination of the case against her.

However, Natasha’s lawyer, Professor Roland Otaru (SAN), objected and requested the court to allow him move the bail application for the defendant on the grounds that it was matured for hearing having been served on the prosecution and having joined issues with each other.

He then urged the judge to exercise her discretion in favour of the defendant, adding that the suspended senator was not a flight risk and would not interfere with police investigation and witnesses.

Besides, he submitted that the constitution of the country presumes her innocent, while the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 emphasizes bail in such an offence.

But Kaswe urged the judge to refuse the bail application, adding that the prosecution took great efforts and encountered difficulties before the defendant could be served with the charge.

Justice Oji however disagreed with the submission of the prosecution and admitted to the defendant to bail to enable her adequately prepare for the trial.

As part of the condition attached to the bail, the judge held that the surety must own landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

She subsequently adjourned to September 23, for trial in the charge marked: CR/297/25, filed on May 15, 2025.

Natasha is, in count one of the charge, accused of making harmful imputation which she knew would harm the reputation of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by claiming he plotted, with former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, to kill her.

In count two, Akpoti-Uduaghan is accused of making a similar harmful imputation knowing that it will harm the reputation of ex-governor Bello.

She is, in count three, accused of making another imputation, which she knew would harm the reputation of Akpabio by associating him with the death of one Miss Imoren Iniubong.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government would on June 30, arraign the Kogi senator before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on similar charge.