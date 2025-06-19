  • Thursday, 19th June, 2025

FALLACY OF CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago
Rufai Oseni 

Rufai Oseni 

I must acknowledge that there are numerous fallacies that require correction. Firstly, crude oil prices during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s growth period were not impressive, hovering around $25. It was during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure that crude oil prices surged to $100. I don’t agree with Obasanjo on many things but they was a lot of fiscal discipline under him.

Secondly, many individuals misunderstand Keynesian theory, which advocates for increased spending and constituency projects to stimulate growth and development. However, a crucial aspect of Keynesian theory is the presence of functional institutions with adequate accountability; otherwise, the funds will be squandered. For instance, I recall a former governor who claimed that his solution to unemployment was infrastructure development, but I argued that this approach does not create jobs but rather targets interventions. I was correct,today his state still has a high unemployment rate. It’s not about throwing  money around.

In a Keynesian framework, he believed that building infrastructure was sufficient, but the money failed to boost aggregate demand due to limited circulation. Therefore, I reiterate that effective Keynesian institutions cannot exist without accountable institutions; it is akin to burning cash on a barbecue stake. Moreover, I am astonished that my comparison of LAPO’s impact to constituency projects was intentionally distorted. My argument is that instead of allocating funds to constituency projects, it would be more beneficial to invest in a viable credit scheme for development. If all constituency funds per local government were channeled into a credit bank with proper oversight and loan repayment, it would ensure sustainability rather than the one-off distribution of items like Keke Marwa, which lacks accountability. Local government autonomy has already been established by the Supreme Court, making it a law that requires implementation and adherence to the rule of law. This further supports my argument, as a society that disregards its highest court cannot effectively operate a Keynesian model, and the funds will remain in the hands of politicians. Finally, it is essential to acknowledge that Keynesian spending leads to inflation, which offsets any intended gains, highlighting the need for structural intervention.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.