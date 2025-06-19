  • Thursday, 19th June, 2025

FA Charges Chelsea’s Mudryk with Doping Offences

Featured | 51 seconds ago

Chelsea winger, Mykhailo Mudryk, has been charged by the Football Association with violating its anti-doping rules after he failed a drugs test and could now face up to a four-year ban.

The Ukraine international, 24, was provisionally suspended by the FA in December after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” provided by the player.

Players found to have intentionally taken a banned substance can be banned for up to four years under FIFA guidelines.

At the time Mudryk said he was in “complete shock” and he “never knowingly used any banned substances”.

He has not played for Chelsea since 28 November and has not been included in a match day squad since 1 December.

In a new statement on Wednesday, the FA said: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations.

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Chelsea have not commented but in December said, external they would work to establish what caused the failed test, adding: “Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances.”

