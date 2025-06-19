ECOWAS: US Visa Restrictions on West African Countries a Threat to Regional Prosperity



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community West African Countries, ECOWAS has warned that the reported planned visa ban of West African States including Nigeria, by the United States (US) Government would have dire consequence on the region’s prosperity.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, said this yesterday, while giving an opening speech at the 54th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Ministerial Level in Abuja.



The Minister who is also the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States Mediation and Security Council, while decrying the apparent inclusion of all ECOWAS member states in a new wave of United States visa restrictions, described the policy as a significant barrier to trade, diplomacy, and regional prosperity, stressing that the sub-region has lots to offer and should not be discarded just like that.

Tuggar, stated that what the US and other superpowers need

ed to do right now was to seek to make deals with the sub-region.

He added: “It would therefore be remiss of me if I did not mention the apparent recent decision by the Government of the United States to include all ECOWAS countries in its visa restrictions (Togo was on an earlier list).



“This would be most unfortunate if it comes to pass, because we are a region of opportunities ready to do deals.



“We possess critical minerals and even rare earths such as Samarium from the Monazite found in my home State of Bauchi. We would like to do deals with the US, but visa restrictions are Non-Tariff Barriers to deals.



“We in this part of the world are students of the Art of the Deal and have been part of the international trading system even before the modern state system.

“ECOWAS countries and the US have a rare opportunity to create a partnership based on principles of need.”

He added: “We are also a strategic alternative to more distant and politically divergent energy producers. So, we will do deals for our prosperity; the only question is with whom? “Who takes up the opportunities in our region by allowing government officials and technocrats, business executives and entrepreneurs to travel freely back and forth to close the deals?”

He stressed the importance of ensuring peace in the region, stating that: “In these challenging times, our ability to come together to consult, collaborate and take decisive action remains vital to advancing peace, security and good governance across our region.”

Furthermore, he revealed that the meeting would deliberate on a number of key issues that directly address the stability, cohesion, and resilience of our region.

He said: “The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the trends and developments in the transition process in the Republic of Guinea, as well as updates on the preparations for Presidential and Parliamentary elections in two other member states at the last quarter of the year.

“The meeting will consider other current challenges, including developments in maritime security, terrorism and transnational organised crime.”

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Touray, in his remarks said the regional body was making progress in strengthening regional peace and security.

He also listed some of the efforts made by the region in this regard to include the ECOWAS Standby Force Logistics Concept and the ECOWAS Logistics Depot Policies; the Supplementary Act relating to the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) Regional Platform.

He also said updates on the establishment of National Early Warning and Response centres, responses to the humanitarian situation in the region, as well as the implementation of measures against money laundering and financing of terrorism in the region would be shared at the meeting.