Don Pee Applauds Lagos Govt, Police After ‘Zarz End’ Release

Following the release of its much-anticipated blockbuster movie ‘Zarz End’ on the Don Pee TV YouTube channel, Don Pee Art and Gallery has commended the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force for their efforts in maintaining peace and unity in the country.

The movie, which has been attracting significant streams since its debut on June 12, 2025 — to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day — features some of Nollywood’s finest, including veterans Kanayo O. Kanayo and Nkem Owoh, as well as AMVCA star girl Chioma Chukwuka. ‘Zarz End’ captures the End SARS protests, a nationwide movement against rogue police officers, which escalated into violent attacks on government institutions before being quelled by the intervention of security agencies.

Executive Producer of the film and CEO of Don Pee Art and Gallery, Dr. Onyeka Ogbatu, applauded the Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Police Force, stating that they bore the brunt of the unrest but maintained neutrality during and after the End SARS protests. He also praised their professional and unbiased handling of the investigative panel.

Don Pee Art and Gallery, whose parent company, Spanish Kingdom Group, has long supported the Nigeria Police Force, donated palliatives and relief materials to the force during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Ogbatu reiterated his unalloyed support for the police and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to being a partner in progress with both the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Police.

“Our intention to relay the End SARS incident in a true life story years after, was not to antagonize the Police or Lagos State government, but rather to document a piece of the history and preserve the memory of the historic incident in an entertaining format so that the youths of the nation will continuously revisit it to learn from the past as well as to expunge the negative narration that has bedevilled the aftermath of the quagmire,” Dr. Ogbatu told the media.

“End SARS is a national tragedy that depicted a negative image of our nation, led to loss of lives of some innocent Nigerian Police men as well as harm to protesters, our intention is not to cash out from people’s pain but to honour the memory and preserve the incident in an artistic format for generations unborn to also experience it and learn from it,” the perceptive business guru further explained.

In line with this vision, Don Pee Art and Gallery plans to organise a youth development project targeting indigent youths, in collaboration with Passion for Excellence (PAFEX) Youth Development Initiative, to support the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government’s strides in Lagos State, especially within the creative economy. This was confirmed by Amaobi Kingsley Madu (Obifaruk), lead strategist and founder of PAFEX Youth Development Initiative.