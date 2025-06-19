Civilian JTF Arrests 26 Kidnappers, Accomplices  in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to get rid of criminal activities in Kogi State ,the operatives of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in collaboration with the security agencies, has arrested no fewer than 26 kidnappers in a clean-up operations in Kogi West.

The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), disclosed this while parading the suspects yesterday in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu LGA.

It was learnt that some of the arrested suspects claimed to have come from Zamfara State and some local who act as accomplice were also apprehended in the area.

Omodara explained that the operation, which was carried out in the last two weeks, was part of the government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

He stated that the arrested suspects include natives who have been aiding the activities of bandits by supplying them with logistics such as food, drinks, water, and others.

“It is not only the kidnappers group in the forest that have been arrested, but also the natives that are collaborating with them.They serve as their logistics suppliers to the bandits and kidnappers in the bush.”

“Our deep investigation after the death of the kidnapped retired major Joe Ajayi, we discovered that some natives were involved.

“The suspects are helping the security agencies to unravel the root causes of the rising kidnapping in the area. You can see the harvest of arrests via what the state Government is doing.

“These are the people causing havoc in our forests.

We are not going to allow it, we will be after them because Kogi is not any other state that criminals, bandits and kidnappers will want to ride on and occupy.

“The Kogi Government is very serious about it, and that is why we are calling on Communities to imbibe first line of defense level, as vigilantes are allowed to carry certain levels of arms.

“We urge communities to develop some level of intelligence. Our women are currently being used to buy food and drinks and others, and sending it through some of the youths in the communities who are bandits collaborators.

“Because we are digging deep into getting some of these criminals, that was why some disgruntled elements outside the State orchestrated the recent purported protest. But the community has distant themselves from the protests including those that were used.

“Governor Ahmed Ododo is committed to ensure that peace return to every community not only in Bunu land but to all communities across Kogi State.

“We are taking some proactive measures; when the heat is on in Benue State, we took proactive measures in which the boundaries such as Olamaboro and Omala Local Government Areas, we formed a defence to ensure that we don’t have influx of some criminals into the state,”’Omodara said.

The security adviser assured the people that the government would not take the issue of security lightly and would continue to work with security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

He stressed that the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and other security agencies have been deployed to combat the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the state.