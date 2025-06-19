Borno CP Pledges Security Ahead of TV Station’s Town Hall Meeting

In fostering peace and civic engagement in conflict-affected Borno State, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Abdulmajid, has assured a television station, News Central Television, of the command’s full support for its upcoming town hall meeting in the state.

The assurance was given during a courtesy visit on Tuesday by a delegation led by News Central’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Kayode Akintemi, to the Borno State Police Headquarters.

The meeting underscored the growing recognition of the media’s role as a critical partner in public safety and social cohesion.

“This partnership with News Central is timely and necessary. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that bring people together to discuss peace, security and development. The town hall is a welcome platform for dialogue, and we will do everything within our capacity to ensure it takes place in a safe and secure environment,” he said.

The visit comes ahead of the meeting scheduled for June 19, 2025. The event is expected to convene a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including government officials, security agencies, civil society actors and residents.

The aim is to address regional challenges and chart paths towards sustainable peace.

Akintemi lauded the police command for its professionalism and openness to collaboration, noting that mutual trust between the media and security forces is vital to navigating the region’s complex realities.

“We believe responsible journalism has a powerful role to play in supporting security and development. Our partnership with the police is not only about safety during the town hall; it is about building long-term channels of communication and trust between institutions and the public,” he said.

Discussions during the meeting also explored strategies for improved crisis communication, enhanced public awareness campaigns and community engagement tools.