Anambra CP Admonishes Operatives on Firearm Use

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has admonished operatives in the state on exercising extreme care in the use of their firearms.

Orutugu made the admonishment when he visited Police Mobile Force 29 Squadron at Amansea, Awka, where the deceased police officer, Inspector Amaechi Okolie, who was shot by his 10-year-old son, served.

The commissioner also visited the family of the deceased, where he made financial contribution to the family.

Inspector Okolie was two days ago shot dead by his son while fiddling with his service rifle, without knowing it was fully loaded. His second son, a six years old boy was equally wounded as a result of the incident.

A statement issued by the state Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the commissioner was at Amansea to condole with the family members and officers and men of the Squadron over the sad incident of the loss of Inspector Okolie and bullet injury to one of his sons.

Ikenga said: “The CP, during the visit, described the Police Mobile Force as his Alma Mater, and reminded the officers of the importance of adhering to Police Operational Protocol, especially in their line of duty.

“He emphasized the need for teamwork, and encouraged the personnel to remain focused and dedicated to their duties, despite the loss.

“CP Orutugu’s visit to the Police Mobile Squadron at Amansea demonstrates his commitment to the welfare and morale of personnel of the Command.

“He also supported the deceased’s family with a welfare package and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured son who is currently receiving attention in the hospital.”

Ikenga said the commissioner was received on behalf of the officers of the Squadron by their Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Nasiru Adamu Kaila, who expressed gratitude to Orutugu for visiting the base and showing empathy towards the officers, especially at this moment of grief.