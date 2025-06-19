Akano Bags Multiple Awards from CPC, NIPR, OAU

The Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons Technologies, Tim Akano, has bagged several industry recognitions for his role in mentoring youths and others in the country.

Akano, who is also a distinguished thought leader, pan Africanist and advocate for youth development, innovation, was honoured by the Committee of Pro Chancellors (CPC) of Nigeria Federal Universities; Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); Rotary International; Obafemi Awololo University Governing Council; and Osun State Youth for his relentless commitment for Nigeria and Africa’s transformation, using the instrumentality of technology advancement.

Akano received five honours from the respected national bodies. First, he was warmly welcomed as the keynote speaker at the 38th Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Ikeja South, where he delivered a lecture, titled: ‘Empowering the Next Generation: A Path to Youth Success’.

His message, which emphasised practical skill acquisition and visionary leadership for young people, earned him a heartfelt award of appreciation from the Club.

Similarly, the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities also honouredAkano, by presenting him with a special award for his remarkable contribution to their Knowledge Sharing Program. His lecture on ‘Exploring Institutional Growth Opportunities Through Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence’, sparked a fresh wave of insight among academic leaders and reaffirmed his role as a catalyst for educational reform.

Also, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) conferred on him the distinguished title of Fellow, thereby officially recognising his consistent impact in advancing public discourse and national development.