925 Customers Win in Parallex Bank Save and Win Promo

As the season one of Parallex Bank Save and Win Promo rounded off with a grand finale in Lagos, a total of 925 customers of the bank were rewarded with different sum of money ranging between N5,000 to N1,000,000. At the grand finale which held in the Isolo Branch of the bank in Lagos, two lucky customers, Chidiebere Azubuike and Ese Fidelis walked away with N1 million each while 153 others won different amount of money.

The Save and Win Promo, which launched in October 2024 with draws in cities such as Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Warri, and Abuja has seen 925 customers benefit from various rewards, ranging from N5,000 to N1 million. Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director at the finale event, Mr. Frank Alarapon, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Retail and SMEs, said the goal of the campaign is to reward customers for their trust and loyalty in choosing Parallex Bank as their financial partner.

“Over 900 customers have been rewarded in the last six months. For the grand finale, we made it even more exciting by having two millionaire winners, unlike previous draws where only one customer claimed the top prize,” Alarapon said.

Declaring the grand finale opened, Mrs. Margaret Aboluwade, Zonal Coordinator, Southwest Region of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) lauded the bank for maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the promo. She commended Parallex Bank its commitment to ethical practices and customer satisfaction.

One of the top prize recipients, Chidiebere Azubuike, was initially skeptical when contacted by phone but was soon overwhelmed with joy upon confirmation of his win.

The Head of Products, Parallex Bank, Azeez Arogundade said the Save and Win promo is only one of the many ways Parallex Bank is connecting with their loyal customers. He said the bank has several products designed to offer Nigerians limitless banking experience in personal, business, corporate or private banking. Arogundade added that the bank is positioned to meet the banking needs of all Nigerians across all strata of the economy.

