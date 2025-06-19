2027: Group Faults Zulum for Scripting Fracas at APC Zonal Meeting

AdedayoAkinwale in Abuja





A group, Tinubu Next Level has faulted the Borno State governor, Prof. BabaganaZulum, for masterminding the fiasco that greeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-East zonal meeting on Sunday.

Recall that on Sunday, a caucus meeting of North-East APC members held a meeting to announce their endorsement of President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Their endorsement left out Vice President Shettima, who hails from the North-East zone.

The action sparked reaction from the pro-Shettima faction led by the Borno State governor, Zulum.

The situation has since thrown the ruling party into a gale of controversy, fueling speculations that President Tinubu would not pick Shettima as running mate in 2027.

The controversy has thus opened the ruling APC to internal wrangling, with the pro-Shettima faction insisting their support for President Tinubu’s election would be based on Vice President Shettima being on the ticket.

However, the group, in a statement issued by its President, AngoZubair, on Wednesday, noted the action of the Zulum-led dissidents brought embarrassment to President Bola Tinubu and APC members across the country.

It stressed that asking the North-East zone of the party to force the President’s hands into appointing Shettima as his running mate was against the principles of democratic politicking in a presidential system of government.

For emphasis, the group pointed out that Vice President KashimShettima would not be the first Vice President to be dropped in a second term bid, and he would not be the last

The group noted: “We wish to register our utter displeasure to the actions of Governor BabaganaZulum in insisting that the zonal endorsement accorded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be extended to Vice President KashimShettima.

“We find such a stance as being rude and orchestrated to embarrass the President and every member of the APC in Nigeria and abroad.

“It is within our rights to endorse the President for re-election, such as it is the right of the President to make the pick of his running mate in an election.

“Asking the North-East zone of the party to force the President’s hands into appointing Shettima as his running mate is against the principles of democratic politicking in a presidential system of government.

“For emphasis, Vice President KashimShettima will not be the first Vice President to be dropped in a second term bid, and he will not be the last.

“What Governor Zulum has expressed by his action and his other supporters is that their loyalty is not to the President, but to Shettima. That is where we have a major disagreement with them.

“If the President so wishes, he could as well orchestrate an impeachment of Vice President Shettima. But President Tinubu, out of the magnanimity of his heart, has not travelled this route in kicking Shettima out.

“If the President has shown decorum in the case of managing the workings of his presidency, the faction led by Zulum has shown lack of it, and that is very disappointing.”