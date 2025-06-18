UN: Discarded Plastic Constitutes 13% of Waste Generated in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo





The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Malick Fall, has said plastic waste accounts for 13 per cent of the total sum of waste generated in Nigeria, adding that if properly harnessed, it could create mass employment in the plastic value chain.

Fall stated this at a hybrid event convened at the UN House in Abuja, to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day Exhibition (popularly called WEDex) 2025.

The UN organised this year’s event in partnership with GreenHubAfrica Foundation, Sterling One Foundation, IHS Towers and other stakeholders.

He added that harnessing the plastic value chain could also trigger private sector driven investments and foreign direct investments inflows, while reducing plastic leakages into the environment.

At the event, GreenHubAfrica Foundation, an environmental sustainability media platform, launched a Climate Action SuperHeroes (CASH) Youth Network, a digital-first platform to train and empower 50,000 young changemakers in climate-smart innovation and circular-economy enterprises.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GreenHubAfrica Foundation, Henry Bassey, said there are huge employment and empowerment opportunities in the waste management value chain and that youth engagement had economic benefits while protecting the environment.

He said the Foundation’s vision and mission are designed to enthrone a greener, more sustainable continent.

The CEO of Sterling One Foundation, OlapejuIbekwe said there has been an ongoing collaboration between Sterling Bank and her foundation for over a decade to tackle plastic pollution and for better waste management.

She said the 2030 target to reduce plastic pollution to levels not harmful to biodiversity and ecosystem functions will be a mirage without multi-sector collaboration.

“In our various spheres, let us take charge,” she said.