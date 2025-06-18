Tunji Bello: Tackling Unfair Trade Practices Will Stimulate Enterprise, Restore Trust in Public Agencies

James Emejoin Abuja





Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday said the commission remained committed to tackling unfair trade practices, promoting transparent market conduct, and safeguarding consumer rights in the country.

Bello said the campaign will restore trust in public institutions, stimulate enterprise, and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reached ordinary Nigerians.

He spoke at the Market Engagement Forum in Abuja.

Bello maintained that markets constituted the heartbeat of the economy, adding, “This is where everyday Nigerians hustle, trade, provide for their families, and contribute to national economic growth.”

He was represented by FCCPC Principal Consumer and Business Education Officer, Mrs. Bridget Etim.

Bello said the engagement was part of the commission’s ongoing national drive to directly connect with those who made Nigeria’s markets work, particularly traders, producers, buyers, and sellers, who powered the economy.

He said market engagement also aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic reform, consumer empowerment, and inclusive growth.

He further stated that the commission’s mandate was to promote fair competition, protect consumers, and ensure lawful, transparent, and responsible business conduct in Nigerian markets.

Bello stated, “This mandate guides all of our interventions; from consumer education to enforcement.

“But we cannot do this alone. Markets work best when everyone plays by the rules. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

“Across the country, including right here in the FCT, we are encountering practices that are not just unfair, but illegal.”

He said, “Let me ask: how many of you have ever bought rice, beans, or garri only to get home and find out that the quantity sold to you is not what was promised?

“How many of you have purchased an item with a ‘new’ label, only to find it expired, diluted, or repackaged?

“How many traders here have faced losses because someone else is selling fake versions of your goods at lower prices?

“These are not just bad business practices, they are illegal. They cheat consumers and punish honest traders. That is why the FCCPA 2018 empowers the FCCPC to address them head-on.”

Bello stressed that FCCPC had already commenced surveillance and enforcement across several markets.

He said, “Just two months ago, precisely in April 2025, the commission’s operatives sealed several shops in Utako Market, Abuja, after uncovering deceptive practices involving the re-bagging of illicit rice as foreign brands.

“Only last week, we inaugurated an Inter-agency Market Monitoring Taskforce to combat counterfeits and ensure consumer safety and welfare in four key pilot markets within the FCT. These include Wuse Market, Utako Market, Garki International Market, and Garki Modern Market.

“More actions are underway. But if you are doing the right thing, you have nothing to fear. However, where infractions persist, the commission will act decisively.”

He added, “Some of the unfair and unlawful practices the commission is investigating and taking action against include the re-bagging and mislabelling of food items.

“This occurs when old, expired, substandard, or unsafe goods are repackaged and falsely presented as fresh, genuine, or popular brands. This practice constitutes fraud, and is widespread in the sale of staples, like rice and other fast-moving consumer goods.

“It deceives consumers and exposes them to serious health risks while undermining honest traders who play by the rules.”

Bello said, “Another concern is the practice of price fixing by market associations or trader groups. In this case, prices are not determined by competition or actual cost but are instead arbitrarily agreed upon and artificially inflated through collusion.

“This manipulation is especially common during festive periods or in times of scarcity, and it distorts the market to the detriment of consumers.

“Such conduct directly contravenes the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which prohibit agreements that restrain competition and promote unfair trade practices.

“The commission is also addressing the issue of inaccurate measurements and weights. Some traders deliberately tamper with their measuring scales or pad measuring instruments in order to sell underweight or under-measured goods.

“This dishonest practice short-changes consumers and erodes trust in market transactions, further disadvantaging those who engage in fair trade.”

He stressed the need to build a marketplace where fairness remained the standard, not the exception – a “system that protects the honest, punishes the dishonest, and rewards integrity”.

Bello also said, “If you see something that is wrong, such as fake products, price-fixing, or short measures, report it, and the commission will treat such reports with utmost confidentiality.

“Nigeria cannot grow if her markets are broken. But when our markets are fair, competitive, and transparent, everybody wins; the buyer, the seller, and the economy.”

He said, “Let us dispel any misconceptions. The FCCPC does not exist to fight traders or punish businesses. We are here to protect honest traders from unfair competition and to protect consumers from harm.

“If you sell fairly, give accurate information, and treat your customers with respect, you are already helping us do our job. But where infractions persist, the Commission will act decisively. That is why we are here to support you to do the right thing.”