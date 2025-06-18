Tinubu Orders CDS to Flush out Criminals from Benue

.Expresses dissatisfaction over failure of police to make any arrest

.Orders formation of inclusive peace committee in state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday gave a marching order to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa to, without further delay, flush out all the criminal elements formenting trouble in Benue state.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, as part of his visit to commemorate with the government and people over recent killings in the state, the President directed the CDS and other security agencies to smoke out the criminals wreaking havoc in the state.

He thanked the military high command for their response so far but pressed for greater vigilance and coordination on the ground.

His words: “Christopher [Chief of Defence Staff], thank you very much. I watched your comments. I know you can’t be tired of staying in the bush, including Oluyede [Chief of Army Staff] and the Air Marshal. Thanks to all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground. Let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out”.

He also charged the heads of the intelligence agencies to improve their surveillance and response systems.

According to President Tinubu: “DG NIA and DG DSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence that this will not occur again”.

The President also expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of arrests by the Police following the mass killings.

He said: “Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be arrest of those criminals”.

Assuring the state of the federal government’s backing and his personal resolve to end the cycle of bloodshed, President Tinubu said, “I give you the assurance that we will find peace, we will convert this tragedy to prosperity again and again.”

The President reiterated that his administration remains committed to national development, but noted that meaningful progress depends on peace and the protection of lives.

“We’ve been fastening our belts to give development to our country. It’s only when you make the people of your state the priority that you can plan good for them and you can execute good programmes,” he said.

President Tinubu reaffirmed that the federal government would do all it takes to ensure Benue finds healing and a path forward after the latest tragedy.

“I want the traditional rulers—the Tor Tiv, the Och’Idoma and others—to be included in this peace committee. I’m ready to invest in that peace”, he said.

The President also directed Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to immediately constitute an inclusive peace committee to help restore calm following the massacre of over 200 persons in Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area, by suspected armed herders.

He said the peace committee must include all stakeholders—former governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and even non-indigenes—and announced that he would personally be involved in its work.

“Let’s establish the committee of leaders. We cannot do without one another,” the President told a town hall meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi.

“Whatever we need to do, I will want us—this leadership committee now—we’ll meet in Abuja to really fashion out the nucleus of a lasting peace, and I’m ready to invest in that peace”, President Tinubu said.

He stressed that the peace effort would only be meaningful if it was broad-based and collaborative, calling for synergy with neighboring Nasarawa State, whose governor, Abdullahi Sule, was also present at the meeting.

“The governor of Nasarawa is here and the governor of Benue is here, let’s create that synergy for peace, development, and prosperity. We’re here to govern, not to bury. We’re here to raise families, not to lose some”.

The President called on the people of Benue to support Governor Alia in this critical moment, urging communities to embrace peace and inclusion.

“This is a very critical time. The governor needs your help. Let’s have a committee with non-indigenes incorporated,” President Tinubu urged.