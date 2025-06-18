Tinubu, Kalu  Lauded for Newly-approved Tertiary Institutions in South-east

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A member of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Sam Onuigbo, has lauded President Bola Tinubu and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for signing into law three higher education bills for the South-east region.

Onuigbo praised the president and Deputy Speaker for the momentous event, noting that by the singular legislative action, the two leaders have expanded access to tertiary institutions for young people in the zone.

President Tinubu had recently signed into law three bills establishing federal tertiary institutions in the region. The Deputy Speaker sponsored the two bills for the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, and the Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State, and strongly lobbied for assent for the Federal University, Okigwe, Imo State.

Onuigbo in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists said: “This legislative achievement comes as a clear demonstration of Kalu’s visionary leadership, deep commitment to educational development, and dedication to the socio-economic advancement of the Southeast and the nation at large.

“And for the president, I doff my heart for the expeditious assent to these timeless and transformative bills. In fact, by this act, Mr. President, you have once again demonstrated your administration’s commitment to inclusive development, nation-building, and the empowerment of our youth through education.”

He maintained that the three new institutions would not only expand access to quality education, but also catalyse the socio-economic growth in Abia and Imo States.

According to him, “Without doubt, Kalu’s legislative foresight and effective advocacy continue to inspire hope for a better future and sustainable progress for the younger generation. His understanding and collaboration with the presidency have continued to pave the way for generations of Nigerians to access quality education.

“It is by creating such equal opportunities and striving to build a brighter future for the next generation that the nation’s greatness is assured. And, for this, all well-meaning people and I from the Southeast are hugely grateful.”

Onuigbo, who was also the sponsor of Nigeria’s signature legislation, the Climate Change Act, generally known as Sam Onuigbo Climate Change Act 2021, noted that what Tinubu and Kalu had done through the new institutions prepares a greater number of younger Nigerians for the rapidly expanding global economy knowledge.

Onuigbo, who is also the chairman of the Security and Climate Change Committee on the NEDC Governing Board, observed that with more young people getting access to quality education, the nation would be assured of qualitative home-grown and adaptive solutions to various socio-economic challenges associated with climate change and food insecurity.