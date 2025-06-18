Tinubu Goes on One Week Official Visit, Vacation to Saint Lucia, Caribbean, June 28

DejiElumoye





If report by St. Lucia Times, a Caribbean local media, is anything to go by, President Bola Tinubu is expected to depart Nigeria for Saint Lucia on June 28 for both official engagements and private leisure time.

The Caribbean prime minister, Philip J. Pierre, announced the trip at a pre-cabinet press briefing on Monday, the local media reported.

“Two of these days, June 30 and July 1, will be dedicated to an official visit, with the remainder of the trip set aside as a personal vacation for the president.

“I believe that the visit of the president of Nigeria represents a unique and historic opportunity to deepen the bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.

“As descendants of a shared heritage, the people of our region trace deep links to the African continent, particularly Nigeria.

“These long-standing cultural and historical connections compel us to continue nurturing and expanding our partnerships with Africa in ways that are meaningful, strategic and sustainable,” the prime minister said.

Pierre added that he had extended invitations to all heads of government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to visit Saint Lucia during the official leg of Tinubu’s trip for formal talks.

The OECS comprises Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — all small island states.

The discussions are expected to explore avenues for cooperation in economic development, education, infrastructure, and diplomatic exchange.