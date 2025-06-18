Senate Leadership Joins Presidential Trip to Benue, Says It is Tired of Killings

•SGF assures people of Yelewata of FG’s support, Obi thanks president for visiting state

ChuksOkocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, OnyebuchiEzigbo, Juliet Akoje in Abuja, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogoin Umuahia,AdibeEmenyonuin Benin City and George Okoh in Makurdi





The Senate leadership has offered to accompany President Bola Tinubu to Benue State today, to also commiserate with the people of Yelewata over the recent massacre of their kinsmen by suspected Fulani herdsmen, saying they are tired of the killings.

Senate Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Senator AdeyemiAdaramodu, disclosed the offer yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the upper chamber in the last two years.

Likewise, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who visited Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area and the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, where victims of the recent attacks were receiving medical attention, assured the people of the federal government’s support.

That was as the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, commended Tinubu’s decision to visit Benue State in response to the gruesome killing of over 200 people last weekend.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, condemned the Benue killings, describing it as barbaric, disturbing, and totally unacceptable.

In a similar vein, National Association of Seadogs, otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity, said it was outraged and deeply pained by the continued orgy of violence and bloodletting that had once again erupted in Benue State.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also said it was deeply disturbed by the recent escalation of violent attacks and killings in Benue and Plateau states.

On their part, American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) called on the federal government to halt the genocide being perpetrated “in slow motion”, saying the federal government is treating the criminals with kid gloves.

An environment journalist and Chairman, Northern Christian Youth Professionals, Isaac Abrak, said Tinubu must be audacious in the battle to end insecurity and incessant attacks and killings in the country.

In Edo State, as part of efforts to stop the rising incidents of herdsmen attacks, the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, inaugurated two committees to tackle issues of security and land disputes in the state.

Addressing the activities of the senate, Adaramodu said beyond paying condolence visits whenever there were major attacks, the senate had perfected strategies to end barbaric killings across the country.

He stated, “About the tragic incident in Benue: it was very unfortunate. We sympathise with the victims and families affected. The senate, in collaboration with the executive, will visit Benue tomorrow (today) with a delegation of senators to commiserate with the Yelewata people.

“More importantly, we are organising a national security summit, not just for the military, but for CSOs, media, women, youth, and other critical stakeholders, because enough is enough. We cannot keep going from Plateau to Benue, paying condolence visits.

“We are tired of mourning. The time has come to act. Security is local, and locals must be part of the solution. With Mr. President’s support, the Senate and the House have appropriated adequate funds to support the military and security agencies.

“Together with traditional rulers and communities, we must put a stop to this bloodshed. Tomorrow’s visit to Benue will signal that the government is serious — both the legislature and executive.”

Adaramodu added, “When we hold the national security summit, we hope to uncover hidden problems and find lasting solutions to the killings of innocent Nigerians, not just in Benue or Plateau, but across the country.”

Akume, Others Assure Yelewata of Federal Government Support

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, yesterday, visited Yelewata, in Guma Local Government Area, and Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, where victims of the recent attacks were receiving medical attention, to assure the people of the federal government’s support.

The visit preceded President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled arrival in the state today.

At both locations, Akume conveyed the president’s deep concern over the tragic loss of lives and displacement of residents caused by the renewed wave of violence.

He assured the wounded and bereaved of Tinubu’s commitment to not only providing immediate relief but also addressing the root causes of the conflict through a comprehensive and sustained security intervention.

Speaking at BSUTH, the SGF expressed the federal government’s resolve to ensure that security agencies acted decisively in accordance with the president’s directive.

He also reaffirmed that those behind the bloodshed, regardless of affiliation, would be apprehended and prosecuted.

While addressing residents in Yelewata, the SGF decried the killings as senseless and avoidable, adding that the federal government will not fold its arms in the face of such atrocities.

Akume urged affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives currently deployed to restore order.

He echoed Tinubu’s charge to Governor Hyacinth Alia to initiate reconciliation processes among the people, particularly farmers and herders, stressing the importance of peace and justice in rebuilding communal trust.

Obi Thanks Tinubu for Visiting Benue State

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, commended Tinubu’s decision to visit Benue State today following the gruesome killing of over 200 people last weekend.

Reacting to the development, in a statement, Obi, who had earlier criticisedTinubu’s leadership style, said it was refreshing for Nigerians to learn that the president had “finally decided to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State”.

While thanking the president for his decision, Obi asked him to also visit Niger State, where floods claimed many lives.

Obi stated, “It was refreshing news on Monday to a bewildered nation learning that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally decided to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State.

‘’For this, I thank him even as I make further request that similar gesture should be extended to Niger State that lost more number of human lives in a natural disaster, flood recently.”

The opposition leader maintained that the presence of the president in these “devastated and grieving communities” will be very reassuring and uplifting.

Both Benue and Niger states have lost over 200 lives each due to recent tragedies. In Mokwa alone, more than 200 people were confirmed dead, and over 1,000 are still missing following the floods.

“These are not just statistics; they are the lives of Nigerian families torn apart and their communities destroyed,” Obi stated.

He advised the president to let his visit to Mokwa in Niger State send a strong message that all Nigerian lives matter and that no community, no matter how rural, was forgotten.

Obi also urged Tinubu to step up security across the country, especially in disaster-prone areas.

Kalu Condemns Benue Killings, Tasks National Security Agencies on Collaboration

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, condemned the killings in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing the massacres as barbaric, disturbing, and totally unacceptable.

Kalu, in a statement, urged security agencies to collaborate and act decisively to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

Condoling the bereaved families and the Benue State government, the deputy speaker pledged the full support and commitment of the National Assembly to assist the federal and state governments, as well as relevant authorities through legislative measures in restoring peace and security.

He stated that as part of that commitment, the House Committee on Constitution Review on Monday convened a dialogue on National Security Architecture, and deliberated with key actors, getting their candid perspectives on the “malaise” in the constitution that impeded effective delivery of their mandates.

Kalu expressed optimism that the ongoing constitution review process, focusing on security and policing reforms, would facilitate inter-agency collaboration and intelligence coordination, as well as enhance border security strategies and promote regional stability for a unified approach to national security.

Kalu said, “The recent incident in Yelewata, Benue State, is not only disturbing but also deeply disheartening. The barbaric killing of members of the community is utterly unacceptable. I strongly condemn this wicked act carried out by unidentified individuals.”

Seadogs Call on FG to End Cycle of Bloodshed

National Association of Seadogs, also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, said it was outraged and deeply pained by the continued orgy of violence and bloodletting in Benue State.

In a statement by NAS Capn, Dr. Joseph Oteri, the association said it was in solidarity with the traumatised and bereaved families of Yelewata and other communities, who were victims of the senseless carnage.

Seadogs said, in a statement, “It is unconscionable that in the year 2025, entire communities in Nigeria still live under the shadow of fear, unable to sleep, farm, or assemble freely, because their lives are constantly under threat from well-armed killers who operate with brazen impunity.

“Reports of the recent massacre in Yelewata, with over 100 lives reportedly lost, should shake the conscience of every Nigerian and spur the government into decisive, responsible action. Tragically, that has not been the case.

“We strongly condemn not only the heinous acts of violence committed against innocent villagers but also the lukewarm response of the authorities whose duty it is to protect lives and property.”

The organisation said while it acknowledged Tinubu’s recent directive to security chiefs and the deployment of special forces to Benue State, these actions must not become yet another reactive gesture that fizzled out once the media spotlight waned.

NHRC: Killings in Plateau, Benue Can Lead to Crisis in Violation of Human Right to Life

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it was disturbed by the recent escalation of violent attacks and killings in Benue and Plateau states.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, lamented that the incidents had resulted in the tragic loss of lives, displacement of innocent people, and wanton destruction of property, leaving many families and communities in trauma and despair.

Ojukwuemphasised that the right to life was a fundamental human right, enshrined in various international and national instruments.

He expressed concern that the attacks were degenerating into ethnic, religious, and communal tensions, warning that these, if not checked, can exacerbate the situation and lead to further human rights violations.

Ojukwu stated that NHRC was worried about the consequences of the ongoing carnage in Plateau and Benue during this rainy season, being the farming season.

He said, “As we are all aware, Benue is the food basket of the nation. The present insecurity, if unchecked, means that people can no longer go to the farms this farming season.

“The ongoing insecurity, particularly in the food producing regions of the country, all point to the looming famine and food insecurity in the near future.

“The trillions and billions borrowed from the banks to support local agriculture risk being wasted due to persistent insecurity and apparent lack of political will to deal with this menace for the past 10 years and more.”

American Military Veterans Blame FG for Treating Armed Herders with Kid Gloves

A group, American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), called on the federal government to halt the genocide being perpetrated “in slow motion”.

The US-based group also stated that the continued detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), NnamdiKanu, had paved the way for armed Fulani herders to have a field day, spreading terror unchallenged.

In a statement by President of AVID, Dr. Sylvester Onyia, the group said with Kanu out of the way, the herders had been emboldened to continue perpetrating “widespread atrocities”, killing, maiming and displacing people from their ancestral homes.

AVID called on the international community, human rights organisations, and global democratic institutions to take notice of the ongoing atrocities occurring in Benue State and other indigenous regions of Nigeria.

It stated that the extra-judicial rendition of Kanu, “a British citizen and prominent voice for indigenous self-determination from Kenya in 2021 in clear violation of international law”, had weakened resistance of indigenous peoples against armed herders.

The military veterans pointed out that there was more than met the eyes in the continued detention of the IPOB leader, despite multiple court orders for his release, adding that “it is not a matter of legal oversight”.

‘Tinubu Must Be Audacious in Seeking Solution’

An environment journalist and Chairman, Northern Christian Youth Professionals, Isaac Abrak, said Tinubu must be bold in the battle to end insecurity and incessant attacks and killings in the country.

Reacting to the recent Benue killings, in a letter to Tinubu, Abrak said, “But we cannot afford to fold our arms in despair. We must act differently. We must try something new, even if it has never been attempted anywhere in the world.

“For the sake of our people—our children, our farmers, our security personnel—we must do something bold to stop this carnage.”

Abrak also stated that “many of those who will oppose this letter are not the ones burying loved ones or watching their communities burn. They analyse from afar, removed from the pain. But real solutions come from those who feel the loss, from the hearts of those closest to the suffering”.

He said, “The Forest Guard must be led not by theories, data sheets, or Harvard-trained analysts alone, but by those who bleed when our villages bleed. I write this letter with a heavy heart.

“As someone who has spent most of my life reporting from hostile zones across our region, it has become painfully clear that the cycle of killings in our beloved country, particularly in the Middle Belt, as seen again in Benue, is unrelenting.

“Despite the gallant efforts of our military, police, and other security agencies, the attacks persist. Each time our forces strike a blow against the perpetrators, they appear to retreat briefly, only to re-emerge with even greater violence, targeting our most vulnerable: poor, innocent rural dwellers.”

Herdsmen Attack: Okpebholo Inaugurates Security, Boundary Committees in Edo

In order to tame the rising incident of herdsmen attacks, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo inaugurated two committees aimed at tackling issues of security and land disputes in the state.

The committees were Livestock Control Committee and Boundary Committee, with the mandate to ensure peace, stability and development across the state.

Inaugurating the livestock committee, Okpebholo said their mandate was to bring an end to the pervasive clashes between crop farmers and herders.

The 27-man committee was chaired by General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd). It had as members Dr. Ernest AfolabiUmakhikhe, AVM Charles Oghomwen, Mr. Alex Oijiagba, Comrade Saturday Okhuakhua, Samuel Arabomem, SylvanusBawa, Mrs. AikefeAgbavboa, Dr. OsagieAibuedefe, SP Eneremen Sunday, UcheNnatube, Sir Ignatius Enabulele, Ebaloghemen Godwin, and Ibgnigie O. Osaheni.

Others were Hon Moses Edo, Hon HarunaMuhammed, Dr Tony Ikpasaja, Oba palace representative, Onojie of Uzea, HRH Moses Akpamuka ETSU, AbdullahiBinne Danna, AdumHarun, Erhauyi Alfred Iyekekpolor, Mr. AkhimienObomehelu, and Omoh Yusuf, with Mrs. Diana EmagaIdahosa as the secretary.

During the inauguration, Okpebholoemphasised the gravity of the assignment, saying, “There is a task that we need to handle carefully while this assignment is being carried out. We have to carry it out with the fear of God so that we can have, especially, the best time and result.

“We can see what is happening today. Herders clashes here and there.

“You have to confine them to a particular location. That is the essence of this committee. I have people with a wealth of experience in the committee. So, I believe that with God on our side, we are going to achieve our purpose.”

In his acceptance speech, Esekhaigbe acknowledged the significant responsibility placed upon the committee.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for considering them fit for the task.

Esekhaigbe stated, “The terms of reference are very clear, and it is a reflection of one of your high points when you were coming into power as governor. I know security is one of the pillars of your five points agenda, and we all know one of the causative factors of insecurity in Nigeria as a whole is farming.”

Inaugurating the boundary committee, Okpebholo said it signalled a decisive move to address persistent boundary disputes affecting communities within Edo State and bordering neighbouring states.

Underscoring the urgency of the committee’s mandate, he said, “I am happy to see this moment because communities, especially the ones that share boundaries with us, have issues that border on clear landmarks.

“We have Ondo, we have Delta, we have Kogi State. So, we have boundary crises here and there. For this reason, I think the people before me today are the best to handle this task for the betterment of Edo people.”

The 14-man Boundary Committee was chaired by Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

Other members of the committee included the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie; Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika; Mr. Isaac Chikere; M. C. Monyei; Henry Aghedo; and Sir Lucky Eseigbe.

Also on the committee were Emmanuel Okoebor; the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu; a representative of the Oba of Benin, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon; Hon. AbasBraimah; and Hon. Patrick Ikhariale; with OzigboOsayande Duke as the secretary.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Idahosa, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged the committee’s commitment to the crucial task.

Idahosa thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, saying, “On behalf of all members of this committee, I wish to express our sincere gratitude and acceptance of this responsibility, which we pledge to discharge in fairness, transparency, and integrity.”