Rubber Stamp Tag Trails 10th Senate’s Performance in Two Years

As Nigeria’s 10th Senate marks its second anniversary, the upper chamber of the National Assembly finds itself at a complex intersection of productivity and perception, Sunday Aborisade reports.

Without doubt, the 10th Senate under the leadership of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has recorded an impressive number of bills and motions but critics continue to question its independence, accusing it of functioning as a “rubber stamp” for the executive arm of government.

An elated Akpabio was obviously happy as he reeled out his achievements on Thursday, the 12th of June, during a joint session of the two chambers of the National Assembly for the Democracy Day address by President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio said a total of 844 bills had been introduced within the 10th Senate’s first two years, describing it as an unprecedented figure that underscores the Senate’s proactive posture in tackling pressing national issues.

According to him: “Out of this impressive volume, 107 bills are currently at the committee stage, undergoing the necessary scrutiny and stakeholder engagement that ensures quality legislation, 206 bills are awaiting first reading, reflecting a robust pipeline of legislative ideas prepared for formal introduction, and 409 bills have advanced to second reading.

“Notably, the Senate has passed 96 bills, a record for any Nigerian Senate at this stage of the legislative cycle. Even more significantly, 52 of these bills have been assented to by the President, translating into enforceable laws that will shape governance, economic development, public welfare, and national security.

“These bills include the National Education Fund, local government autonomy bill, regional development commissions, tax reforms, universities and tertiary institutions, agricultural institutions, among others.”

Akpabio added that the 10th Senate had acted decisively on 26 Executive Bills, showcasing a healthy balance of cooperation and oversight in its engagement with the executive arm.

He said, “These executive-sponsored legislations address key policy areas and benefit from the Senate’s thorough review and refinement before passage.

“Beyond bills, the 10th Senate has received a total of 80 petitions from citizens and civil society. This is a testimony to public trust in the institution. Of these, 18 petitions have been fully adopted, providing redress, transparency, and institutional accountability”.

Checks by THISDAY showed that within the same period, landmark bills, such as the Student Loan Act Amendment Bill; the Electricity Act (Amendment), Tax Reforms Bills; the Regional Development Commission Bill; and the Investment and Securities Bill among several others, that positioned the 10th Senate as a chamber focused on economic reform, youth empowerment, and regional development, were passed in record time.

Senate Leader, OpeyemiBamidele have consistently argue that the legislative surge was a sign of increased efficiency and commitment to addressing national challenges.

“This Senate is proactive and focused on reform. We are not here to fight the executive but to work collaboratively for the good of Nigerians,” he had said.

However, critics including civil society groups, opposition lawmakers, political commentators and journalists have raised concerns over what they described as the Senate’s “convenient cooperation” with the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

They had cited the speedy ministerial confirmations without thorough vetting, to the passage of controversial fiscal policies with limited debate, stressing that the Senate has abandoned its constitutional duty of checks and balances.

For instance, a political analyst, Dr. Amina Yusuf said, “The 10th Senate has abdicated its role as a watchdog. Their allegiance appears tilted toward the executive, and that’s dangerous for democracy.”

The allegation of being a “rubber stamp” isn’t new in Nigeria’s political discourse, but it carries more weight in the current dispensation, given the backdrop of economic hardship, subsidy removal protests, and rising insecurity.

Many Nigerians expected more assertiveness from lawmakers in pushing back against unpopular government decisions, especially the alleged unconstitutional approval of the emergency rule in Rivers State.

Despite all the criticisms, and the scandalous handling of the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, the Senate had made strides in legislative reforms aimed at improving governance.

For instance, the Constitutional Review Committee has held multiple consultations aimed at amending outdated provisions.

Additionally, the bipartisan support has enabled swifter responses to national emergencies, such as floods and security crises.

Yet, the larger question remains: can a legislature be effective and cooperative without compromising its independence?

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, OsitaIzunaso, a journalist and lawyer, who has emerged as one of the most impactful lawmakers in the 10th Senate, blending national economic reform with grassroots development, argued that the parliament and the executive must work together to move the country forward.

For instance, Izunaso said the smooth working relationship between the 10th Senate and the President Tinubu-led executive had made his legislative work, particularly in capital market reform, and numerous constituency projects, showcased him as a leader who understands both policy intricacies and the urgent needs of the people.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Markets, Izunaso said he had led efforts to rejuvenate Nigeria’s financial markets, recognising their central role in economic growth.

His most notable achievement, according to him, is sponsoring the Investment and Securities Bill 2024 (SB.128), stressing that it was a comprehensive reform aimed at boosting investor’s confidence, tightening regulation, and increasing foreign investment.

Izunaso also said he sponsored or co-sponsored a wide array of legislative initiatives addressing issues ranging from disability rights to constitutional amendments.

Some other legislative achievements within the last two years, according to him, are sponsorship of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill 2023 (SB. 95); Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 (SB. 314) and the Creative Industry Development Trust Fund Bill 2024 (SB. 579).

The Senator said he sponsored the State Creation Bill (SB. 580), which has advanced the creation of Anim State—covering all 12 LGAs in Imo West and parts of Anambra, among others.

These efforts, he noted, reflect his broader legislative agenda focused on inclusion, innovation, and regional development.

In addition to 13 motions and seven co-sponsored ones, Izunaso moved a bold motion condemning the disruptive sit-at-home protests in the South-East which had spurred coordinated action among South-East governors. This is apart from calling for the political resolution of the face-off between the Federal Government and MaziNnamdiKanu.

He also moved a significant motion on investigating the CBN’s foreign exchange practices which catalyzed the current reforms in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Izunaso’s capital market leadership extends beyond legislation, he had convened stakeholders’ engagements in collaboration with the SEC and Nigerian Stock Exchange, fostering dialogue around compliance, transparency, and market participation.

On whether members of the 10th Senate had justified the increase in the funds for their constituency projects, Izunaso said he executed a robust development agenda for Imo West, attracting 31 projects and programmes in the 2024 federal budget.

These, he said, include the construction of multi-purpose skills acquisition centres across communities and completion of the New Orlu Township Stadium.

He also cited the erosion control in Ideato South, and a new women/artisan market in Awomama, Oru East and the equipment of a water factory in Oguta to improve local water access.

The Senator said his humanitarian programmes had provided vital support to women and youths across the district.

In just 18 months, the Senator said he had facilitated five batches of empowerment schemes.

Deputy President of the Senate, JibrinBarau, while reeling his achievements in the last two years also attributed his success to the robust working relationship between the parliament and the executive.

In his commitment to tackling the country’s challenges through legislation, the Kano North Senator said he had sponsored 29 private member bills in two years.

Axtally obtained from the Senate Committee on Rules and Business showed that Barau, topped the chart of private member bills sponsorship.

Some of them included the Development Planning and Project Continuity Bill, 2023 (SB. 05); In-Vitro Fertilization Bill, 2023 (SB. 47); Cyber Crimes (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 64); Explosive Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 70) and the North West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 90).

Others are, the Federal Polytechnic Kabo (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 125); Federal University of Education Bichi (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 126); Federal College of Education Jamare (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 127); Federal University of Agriculture Danbata (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 177); and the Nigerian Real Estate Industry (Regulations and Development) Bill, 2023 (SB. 238).

As the 10th Senate enters third year, its challenge will be maintaining a balance between partnership and oversight. Nigerians are watching – not just for the quantity of laws passed – but for the quality of debate, the integrity of the legislative process, and a Senate that truly represents the people.

The Senate’s legacy may ultimately depend not on how many bills it passed, but on whether it stood firm in the face of executive pressure when it mattered most.