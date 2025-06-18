Raising Tomorrow’s Men Today: The Bold Vision of the Boy-child Transformation Centre

In Nigeria, a quiet revolution is unfolding—one that aims to redefine what it means to be a man in today’s world. While much attention has rightly been given to the empowerment of the girl-child, the Boy-Child Transformation Centre (BTC), a Lagos-based initiative, is championing a cause often overlooked: the emotional, moral, and social development of the boy-child. Through innovative mentorship, bold messaging, and values-based programming, Uzoma Mba writes that the recent BTC annual flagship event, themed “Walk in My Shoes 2025: The Man I See”, served as both a rallying call and a celebration of boyhood potential to help raise a new generation of boys prepared to lead with empathy, integrity, and purpose

In a world where discussions on gender empowerment have long centred around the girl-child, a quiet but powerful shift is taking place in Nigeria. It is a movement that seeks not to compete with, but to complement the strides made for girls by addressing a growing void—one that affects the boy-child. Leading this mission is the Boy-Child Transformation Centre (BTC), a Lagos-based initiative determined to raise a new generation of emotionally intelligent, purpose-driven men.

Founded on May 29, 2021, BTC has a singular but powerful focus: preparing boys aged 10 to 19 to live lives grounded in empathy, purpose, and moral courage. At a time when conversations about toxic masculinity, absentee fatherhood, and rising youth violence are echoing louder than ever, BTC’s mission feels not only timely but critical.

A Movement Rooted in Vision

BTC is more than a mentoring programme—it is a movement rooted in a transformative value system that promotes ethical decision-making and community responsibility. Its vision is aspirational yet practical: “Raising a Generation of Boys driven by Conscience, Empathy and Living a Purposeful Life.”

Speaking at BTC’s flagship annual event held recently at the Radisson Hotel, GRA, Lagos, the organisation’s founder, Mrs. Nkiruka Joel, addressed a hall packed with young boys, parents, mentors, and distinguished guests. The event, themed “Walk in My Shoes 2025: The Man I See”, served as both a rallying call and a celebration of boyhood potential.

In her welcome speech, Joel’s passion was unmistakable. She said: “It is with immense pride and gratitude that I welcome you all to Walk In My Shoes 2025: our annual Boy-Child Initiative, dedicated to unlocking the greatness within the next generation of men.”

The Challenge of Self-Enquiry

Joel’s address was more than ceremonial—it was a challenge to the boys present to look inward. “This year’s theme, ‘The Man I See,’ is more than a title — it is a challenge. A challenge to every boy sitting in this room, and every young man watching from afar, to look within and ask: Who am I becoming? What kind of man do I see when I close my eyes and envision my future?”

For Joel and her team, greatness is not accidental; it is shaped through consistent mentorship and values. She continued: “At BTC, we believe that every boy carries a seed of greatness — the potential to lead, to build, to nurture, and to inspire. But we also know that greatness doesn’t just happen. It must be shaped, mentored, and watered with values that last a lifetime.”

Introducing the F.E.L.T Principle

At the core of BTC’s programming lies a unique moral compass known as F.E.L.T—an acronym that stands for Father, Envisioner, Leader, and Trailblazer. Each word represents a role BTC believes boys must internalise to become the kind of men society needs.

Joel broke it down to “A Father, not just in the biological sense, but as someone who protects, provides, and takes responsibility for others; An Envisioner, who dares to dream beyond his current circumstance, who sees possibilities where others see limits; A Leader, who leads by example, with integrity and courage — not waiting for the spotlight but stepping forward to serve; And a Trailblazer, who creates new paths, who dares to be different, and who is unafraid to be the first.”**

These are not abstract ideals but principles embedded into BTC’s everyday mentoring. The boys are not only encouraged to adopt these identities but are shown what they look like in practice, through exposure to strong role models and focused activities.

The ‘What I Make Is What I See’ Initiative

BTC’s WIMIS (What I Make Is What I See) programme encapsulates this vision. The annual platform provides a safe and dynamic space for boys to reflect on identity, share personal experiences, and reimagine manhood through a positive lens. It is here that the transformation begins in earnest.

What sets the initiative apart is its holistic approach. Through mentorship, dialogue, and age-appropriate engagement, BTC ensures boys in different age brackets—from 10 to 13, 14 to 16, and 17 to 19—receive tailored guidance to navigate their developmental stages.

The founder explained:“That’s why this year, we are focusing on the F.E.L.T PRINCIPLE. These are the qualities we believe every young man should carry into the future — not someday, but starting now.”

Beyond Talk: Actionable Impact

The event featured mentorship “spark sessions” and a keynote speech delivered not by an adult, but by Master Oluwadamipe Harold Oloyede, an 11-year-old boy from Dansol High School, Lagos—a symbolic act underscoring the power of giving boys a voice.

Guest speakers included HRH Princess Dr Moradeun Ogunlana, Founder and CEO of AWHPI, and Dr Adetola Salau, Special Adviser to the Kwara State Governor. Their presence added credibility and depth to the conversation, reinforcing that stakeholders across sectors must unite in nurturing the next generation of men.

One of the event’s highlights was a video competition, which saw boys creatively express their understanding of the theme. Prizes were awarded to the winner and two runners-up, acknowledging the importance of recognising effort and talent in young minds.

Why the Boy-Child Cannot Be Left Behind

On why the boy-child cannot be left behind, Joel issued a poignant reminder of BTC’s broader purpose. “To the parents, guardians, educators, partners and sponsors, here with us — thank you. Thank you for standing behind these boys, for believing in them, believing in our cause, and for being part of the village that raises strong, wise, and responsible men.”

She ended with a heartfelt address to the boys: “To every boy here today: this is your moment. This is your moment to embrace goodness and honesty, to choose empathy in all your actions. Be open to learning, always. And above all, believe in yourself.

“The world doesn’t just need more men — it needs the kind of men you are becoming. Through experiences like this, and by seeing role models who live with purpose, you are shaping yourselves into leaders, innovators, and compassionate individuals. Step into that future with confidence. Once again, welcome to Walk In My Shoes: The Man I See.”

A Call to Action

As BTC continues to grow and touch more lives across Nigeria, its message remains clear: empowering one gender should never mean neglecting the other. In a world striving for balanced progress, initiatives like BTC are indispensable.

With support from communities, schools, and policymakers, the Boy-Child Transformation Centre offers not only a voice to the silent struggles of boys but a path forward—a future where men lead not with dominance but with dignity, empathy, and a sense of purpose.