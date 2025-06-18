  • Wednesday, 18th June, 2025

President Federation  Cup: Ilorin  Emir Rallies Support for Kwara Utd FC 

Featured | 1 minute ago

Hammed Shittu  in Ilorin 

Ahead of the final of the 2025 President Federation Cup, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, yesterday rallied support for Kwara United Football Club  as they take on  Abakaliki FC.

The final match of the 2025 President Federation Cup is scheduled to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday 28 June,  2025.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, a former Vice Chairman of Nigeria Football Association, (NFA) stated this during the visit of the team to his palace in Ilorin. He urged the team to remain focused and determined for victory.

He promised to continue to pray for the team to succeed and emerge victorious in the match. The Emir urged the team  to bring a major national trophy home to Kwara State.

Sulu-Gambari further said: “I was once an official of Shooting Stars and the Nigeria Football Federation. I know what is at stake in a crucial match like this. Prepare well, remain focused, and stay united. We will continue to pray for your success,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kwara State Football Association, Mallam Idris Abdullahi Musa Thuraya, described the royal blessings from the Emir as a consistent source of inspiration for the team.

He reaffirmed that the Emir’s palace would be the first port of call with the trophy in appreciation if they succeed in the final against Abakaliki FC.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.