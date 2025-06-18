President Federation  Cup: Ilorin  Emir Rallies Support for Kwara Utd FC 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the final of the 2025 President Federation Cup, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, yesterday rallied support for Kwara United Football Club as they take on Abakaliki FC.

The final match of the 2025 President Federation Cup is scheduled to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday 28 June, 2025.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, a former Vice Chairman of Nigeria Football Association, (NFA) stated this during the visit of the team to his palace in Ilorin. He urged the team to remain focused and determined for victory.

He promised to continue to pray for the team to succeed and emerge victorious in the match. The Emir urged the team to bring a major national trophy home to Kwara State.

Sulu-Gambari further said: “I was once an official of Shooting Stars and the Nigeria Football Federation. I know what is at stake in a crucial match like this. Prepare well, remain focused, and stay united. We will continue to pray for your success,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kwara State Football Association, Mallam Idris Abdullahi Musa Thuraya, described the royal blessings from the Emir as a consistent source of inspiration for the team.

He reaffirmed that the Emir’s palace would be the first port of call with the trophy in appreciation if they succeed in the final against Abakaliki FC.