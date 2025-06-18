  • Wednesday, 18th June, 2025

Police Foil Attempt to Kidnap Victim’s Sister in Niger, Arrest Two Suspects

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The police in Minna, Niger State have stated that they foiled an attempt by two suspected kidnappers to abduct the sister of a kidnap victim in Kata community of New Bwari in Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement said two suspects, 28-year-old Japhet James of Ijah- Gwari town and 30-year-old Usman Ibrahim have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Abiodun said the suspects were arrested last Saturday with a locally made pistol, two knives, a walkie-talkie, two cartridges, four handsets, one ATM card, two electric Tasers, a pepper sprayer, and some charms.

The police spokesman said the suspects reportedly entered the premises of the  victim in Kata town near New-Bwari and attempted to kidnap his sister, adding that police operatives at Tafa division were immediately contacted  leading  to their arrest.

Abiodun said during interrogation, the suspects confessed  that they (suspects) arranged to abduct the lady in order to request ransom, adding that items recovered from them were bought from one of their members under the disguise of being members of the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) members.

He said the case is still under investigation.

In a related incident, the police spokesman also disclosed that two suspected armed robbers were arrested by the police and soldiers in a forest on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Gauraka area after they attempted to evade arrest.

The suspects, Idris Umar, 20, and Umaru Mohammed, 24, were from Kano State, and were arrested with one axe, one knife, four bags, six wrappers, 10 ATM cards, two purses, slippers and other stolen items.

Abiodun said the suspects were believed to be part of the robbers that  raided some hotels and residences at APC Quarters 2 in Suleja town recently.

He added that investigation into the incident is still in progress.

