Ogun Roads Reconstruction an Inclusive Devt Strategy, Not Impulsive Response to Criticism

Femi Ogbonnikan

Amidst cynical comment made by the leading opposition party in Ogun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and perceived naysayers, criticizing Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration for its low performance, the State government has kicked off Akute-Lambe-Agbado road reconstruction project. For the avoidance of doubt, the contractor handling the project, Craneburg, has already moved to the site to begin the rehabilitation of the ever-busy road. Preparatory to the commencement of full work, the construction firm has begun mobilization of heavy-duty to the site. The execution of earthworks has also started across multiple sections of the road. All things being equal, a full-scale construction work is expected to commence immediately.

This is in keeping with the promise earlier made by the governor to the residents of this area over some months back. So, let no one think that the decision to resume work on the abandoned road was by impulsive response to criticism. Rather, it is part of the broader application of inclusive development initiative of the administration to ensure that every section of the state enjoys the dividends of democracy.

While the PDP’s uncomplimentary remark came has as a distraction, the administration has refused to be dragged into an unnecessary controversy, focusing on effective service delivery to the people.

As an administration that operates on the principles of transparency, accountability and inclusivity, Governor Abiodun is not aversed to constructive criticism. In a democracy, constructive criticism is essential for growth and improvement, as its spurs leaders into action, especially if it is delivered in a respectful and professional manner. Constructive criticism that targets issues, not individuals, that avoids personal attacks or insults, often offers specific, actionable feedback that helps the government to improve.

However, unnecessary, hypocritical and malicious criticism like that of the PDP can only divert attention away from important issues and solutions.

There is no time for such frivolity. This government is too busy with its developmental goals that it does not have time for an any undue distraction. Besides, the achievements of the administration over the last six years are so evident that no one can pull the wool over the people’s eyes. They are there for all to see. It is particularly worth noting that no administration among the successive past governments has constructed as much road as Governor Abiodun, boasting of a total road network of 1, 200 kilometres. Unprecedented. Whosoever cares to fact-check this claim can take a tour of the state to see the road connectivity that spread across the nooks and cranny of the three senatorial districts. It suffices to mention as few like the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Obantoko Road, Idi-Aba-Elite-OkeLantoro; Ikoritameje-Adenrele; Panseke-Adigbe; City Gate Monument Development Flyover Bridge, Kuto; Arepo road, Somorin-Kemta-IdiAba; OlusegunOsoba-Toyi-nAgbado, Yakoyo Bridge to Mr. Biggs section along Akute and Owode-Siun roads.

Others include Oru-Awa-Ilaporu-Ibadan expressway; Molipa-AsafaIsale-Ayegu-Ojofa; Asafa Oke-Fusigboye-Ojofa Street; Oba Erinwole road, Sagamu; Awujale road, Ejinrin-Idowa-Awa-Ibefun-Itoikin; Ijebu Ode-Epe-Sagamu-Benin Interchange Flyover Bridge; Esure-Ijebu Mushin road; Ogbagba Street, Ijebu Ode; Molusi College road and Ijebu Igbo, to mention but a few.

Ibooro-Imasayi-IganOkoto-Ayetoro road (Phase 1) in Yewa North, Ikola-Navy-OsiIkola; Raypower; Joju, Sango; Ilashe-Koko-Alari; Oke Ola, Imeko; Tollgate-Singer GRA, Ota; Ilaro-Iwoye (Phase 1); Iwoye-OwodeYewa Secondary School road, (Phase2); Owode Yewa Secondary School-Owode Yewa Junction road (Phase 3) roads are also conspicuous enough to see.

All these are borne out of the administration’s commitment to the development of infrastructure as a catalyst for industrial transformation.

The net effect of this initiative is the steady inflow of domestic and Direct Foreign Investments (DFI), culminating in the emergence of the state as the leading industrial hub not only in Nigeria but West African sub-region. For a true sense of purpose and due diligence, PDP should have endeavoured to find out how the state has attracted an investment portfolio that beats the record of the past successive administrations before arriving at its simplistic and weird performance assessment remark. Today, we have seated in Ogun State under Abiodun’s watch $400m investment by Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, the over $500 steel conglomerate, African Industries Group; the $500 million investment by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to enhance power infrastructure in Ogun State; the $300 million investment by the Chinese company, Inner Galaxy Steel Company Ltd, a new steel plant for the production of specialised steel products, and a $5 million battery recycling plant by a British company.

We also have on the list of new investments Codix Bio Pharmaceutical Company, a pharmaceutical outfit that specializes in the production of medication kits for the treatment of diabetes, hypertension and heart-related diseases; the $400 million hot rolled coiled steel factory in Ewekoro and the Special Agro-Cargo Processing Zone created by President Tinubu to serve the airport as a Free Trade Zone (FTZ), located very close to airport.

The attraction of these capital intensive investments into the state is the direct outcome of Governor Abiodun’s investment and industrial promotion to which the PDP has turned a blind eye. By neglecting some of these critical development indices in arriving at its performance scorecard, the PDP has presented itself as a biased, clueless and rudderless opposition party incapable of making an informed judgment. A party with a weak sense of judgment cannot be trusted to lead a state like Ogun with enlightened citizenry.

That is why the Abiodun administration has not looked back in its continued to effort to make life easier for the populace through sustained infrastructure development across the state.

It’s the turn of the residents of Akute-Lambe-Agbado to have a new leash of life. The strategic road project, which will benefit several communities in the area, covers critical stretches and landmarks, including Akute Bridge, Oke Aro Stream, and Agbado Bridge, among others. When completed, it will serve as a vital link between several densely populated communities in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The road project is part of the broader effort by the Ogun State government to enhance infrastructure, improve transportation, and stimulate economic growth in the area. The project also aims to address long-standing infrastructure challenges and improving the overall quality of life for residents of Ifo Local Government Area and its environs.

Before now, several road projects had been carried out in the area by

the Abiodun administration, focusing on improved connectivity. These include the Akute-Ajuwon road in Ifo II State Constituency, Alagbole-Akute road, Akute-Ijoko-Oke Aro road, Sango-Ijoko-Akute road, and Denro-Ishashi-Oluwakemi road.

The rehabilitation work on Akute-Lambe-Agbado road followed the recent commissioning of the newly completed Awokoya Road in Ijebu-Ode.

According to Governor Abiodun, successful completion of the project reflects his administration’s commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance.

He said: “Awokoya Road, once plagued by years of neglect, has now been fully transformed with durable asphalt paving, proper drainage, and reinforced shoulders. Its strategic importance to the city’s traffic flow and commercial life cannot be overstated. The road is already easing movement, improving safety, and supporting the daily lives of residents and businesses in the area.

The Governor further reiterated the commitment of his administration to an inclusive governance style. “We remain committed to ensuring that every zone of Ogun State enjoys the dividends of democracy. Awokoya Road stands as a symbol of what is possible when leadership is driven by vision, compassion, and accountability. We will continue to deliver more impactful projects across the state,” he assured.

*Ogbonnikan, an SSA Media to the Governor, writes from Abeokuta