Oando Foundation Deepens Environment Education with COW Phase V 

Oando Foundation, an independent charity established to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education goal, has launched phase V of its Clean Our World (COW) project.

In line with its ongoing commitment to environmental education and promoting recyclable waste management practices in targeted schools and host communities, the new phase will scale the initiative to 50 additional schools, with expansion into Abuja and Delta while strengthening Implementation in legacy states (Lagos and Plateau) to deepen impact and drive long-term sustainability.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), an estimated 2.5 million tons of plastic waste is generated annually in Nigeria, with only 12 per cent of that being recycled.

This underscores the urgent need for environmental education and action, particularly among children and young people, who play a crucial role in shaping future sustainability practices.

Recognising the pressing need for systemic environmental literacy at the grassroots level, Phase V of the COW project focuses on standardised lesson delivery through wide-scale capacity building for teachers, deployment of the climate action superheroes (CASH) syllabus, and various in-school climate action activities, laying the foundation for a cleaner, greener future.

With active government participation, the new phase ensures the uniform, consistent, and high-quality delivery of environmental education in schools across Lagos, Plateau, Delta, and the FCT.

Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, said, “Implementation of the fifth phase of the COW initiative, in collaboration with our co-sponsor Sumitomo Chemical and government partners, marks a significant milestone in our journey towards embedding sustainability in education. By expanding into two new states, we are not only broadening our geographical reach but also deepening our impact in legacy states like Lagos and Plateau.

“Our goal is to instil a culture of sustainability from an early age, fostering responsible behaviours that extend beyond the classroom into the wider community. Through strategic partnerships and active government involvement, we aim to create a scalable model that can be replicated across the nation.”

She said that the initiative was more than just an educational programme. “It’s a movement towards a sustainable future,” stated Uduimoh. “We believe that by equipping the younger generation with the necessary knowledge and skills, we are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, greener Nigeria.”

The Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Samuel Mariere, lauded the foundation’s efforts, saying that the programme is broadening the knowledge and changing the attitudes of pupils, teachers and stakeholders in the state towards understanding environmental education for a better healthier living.

To date, the Clean Our World project has impacted over 95,500 beneficiaries, encouraging the adoption of eco-conscious lifestyles.

Oando Foundation has also trained 939 education stakeholders, including teachers, local government education authority staff and SUBEB officials, to ensure the effective delivery and utilisation of environmental education tools and practices.

This initiative also builds on the Oando Foundation’s current LEARNOVATE strategy, particularly its PLANET component, which promotes environmental education, green skills development, and waste management at the basic education level. By fostering sustainability within the educational system, LEARNOVATE ensures that young learners are empowered to contribute to educational advancement, aligning its strategy with global goals such as SDG 4 (quality education) and SDG 13 (climate action).