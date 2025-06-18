Nigerian Army: ICT Has Made Media Space a Warfare Domain

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Nigerian Army yesterday stated that global advancements in information and communication technology have made media space a warfare domain of its own, with far-reaching impact on territorial warfare.

The Service also stressed that disinformation, misinformation, propaganda, and sensationalism can undermine the morale of frontline troops, compromise operations, and even endanger lives.

Speaking at the Army Headquarters, Department of Civil-Military Affairs’ two-day capacity-building exercise for media practitioners in Nigeria, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Army, Major General Gold Chibuisi, noted that accurate and constructive reporting cannot be overstated.

He also stressed that national support enhances accountability and contributes positively to collective security.

Noting the military and media must build mutual understanding rooted in trust, accuracy, and balanced reporting, General Chibuisi said the capacity-building initiative is part of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing civil-military relations and fostering a more informed, professional, and secure information environment.

The training, he said, is designed not merely as an academic exercise but as a strategic collaboration aimed at exposing media professionals to necessary doctrines of the army.

Reporting on defence and security issues, he said, is both informed and sensitive to national security interests.

According to him, “Let me also emphasise that this initiative is in no way intended to suppress freedom. Rather, it is an effort to bridge the knowledge gap between the security sector and media practitioners.

“We believe that a well-informed media is a strategic partner in our fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats confronting our nation. As we begin this training, I encourage all participants to engage with open minds, ask questions, share experiences, and seek clarity on complex issues.”

Declaring the training open, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General OlufemiOluyede, said the Nigerian Army is striving to strike a strategic balance between the protection of law-abiding citizens, national security, and the rights of the media to disseminate information.

Represented by the Director-General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General GbemigaAdesina, the COAS stressed that as the security situation in the country continues to evolve, critical institutions like the media must also evolve to meet the challenges of the time.

The Army Chief stated it is absolutely appropriate to organize this type of training on military-media collaboration to facilitate media practitioners’ functional knowledge about the dynamics of the Nigerian Army’s professional activities.