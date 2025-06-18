Nestlé Deepens Environmental Stewardship with Nationwide Clean-Up, Community Sensitisation Initiative

For the sixth consecutive year, Nestlé Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability through a nationwide clean-up and community sensitisation campaign. This initiative, executed in collaboration with the African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI) and local authorities, mobilised a total of 516 Nestlé Cares volunteers from the Nestlé head office, branch offices, and factories.

In a statement, the company said the clean-up efforts spanned 11 cities, focusing on high-footfall market hubs such as Oke-Arin Market in Lagos, Utako Market in Abuja, Abubakar Rimi Market in Kano, Satellite Market in Jos, Sabo Market in Sagamu, Bodija Market in Ibadan, Okoko Market in Agbara, Abaji Market in Abaji, Holyghost Market in Enugu, Aguawka Market in Awka and Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt.

At the Lagos activation, Lead, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability at Nestlé Nigeria, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, emphasised the alignment of this initiative with the World Environment Day theme, “Curbing Plastic Pollution,” She said, “At Nestlé, our commitment to fighting plastic waste is integral to our vision of a waste-free future. This vision encompasses internal accountability and proactive stakeholder engagement. Through strategic partnerships with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and plastic waste recyclers such as Alef recycling, Wecyclers, Chanja Datti and Maladase Ecopreneurs Management Ltd. (MECOM), we are supporting the advancement of circularity within the plastics value chain.”

Founder of the African Clean-Up Initiative, Dr. Alex Akhigbe, articulated the broader vision driving this partnership “This initiative transcends a mere clean-up, it represents a sustainability movement grounded in the principles of collective responsibility, collaboration and the circular economy. The fight against plastic pollution requires deliberate action. Every bottle collected, every conversation initiated, contributes to shaping a culture of environmental consciousness. Our goal is to inspire a generation that values and protects our planet.”