N’Delta Group Alerts FG to Brewing Ethnic Crisis in Warri

An appeal has gone to the federal government to take urgent steps to avert looming crisis in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State following allegation of distortion of the existing harmonious ethnic order through biased electoral ward delineation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has triggered ripples of tension between the different ethnic groups in Warri.

Members of the Isoko Political Youth Leaders of Thought made the appeal in Asaba, at a press conference to draw the attention of the government and stakeholders to what they called a red flag over Warri. The group indicated that something has gone seriously wrong with the ethnic harmony and peace that previously existed until the recent INEC ward delineation exercise in the area.

The Chairman of the group, Comrade Daniel Omoraro, flanked by Comrades Henry Oviomahigho (Secreatary), Godwin Elohozino and Gift Kokori (members) stressed that the Isoko Political Youth Leaders of Thought was motivated by desire to help in charting the path of peace as concerned citizens and stakeholders particularly in Delta South Senatorial District, which for decades have been relatively peaceful.

According to them, the source of palpable tension now in the oil-city of Warri was not far-fetched as it had everything to do with the outcome of the latest delineation of the wards by INEC, which said that it carried out the exercise in the line of the Commission’s statutory functions.

The group also claimed that the contentious unfair INEC ward creation in Warri had identifiable political undertone, which could be adduced to power rotation calculations even beyond 2027 as the process has been running on an unwritten code or power sharing formula in Delta State since 1999.

The youth leaders of thought said:”The ward delineation exercise in Warri metropolis has taken a turn that, if not suspended or better managed by the Federal Government, may result to breakdown of the sense of peace that has prevailed over the region for some decades now.”

Although, the three ethnic groups of Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo are the predominant groups directly involved and affected by the INEC exercise as those mainly populating Warri metropolis, none of the ethnic nationalities in the entire Delta South Senatorial District, which includes the Isiko will be spared the dire consequences of any breakdown of peace and order in Warri, they warned.

“Such undesirable development would inevitably alter and undermine the future political status and fortunes of the Isoko Nation in Delta State,” the youth group said.

The Warri metropolis, comprising mainly Itsekiri, Ijaw, and Urhobo is an integral part of the Delta South Senatorial District, which also has the three ethnic groups of Isoko, Itsekiri and Ijaw known for long for their closely knit political relation that has for about 25 years engendered ethnic and political balance in the senatorial district.

Comrade Omoraro explained: “These ethnic nationalities, popularly known as the Three I’s have, beyond their economic romance, enjoyed harmonious political relations over the years. This political harmony has seen the Senatorial District produce a governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (Itsekiri), and a Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (Ijaw).”

“As a pan-Isoko political group, it came to us as a surprise that there is deliberate effort by certain individuals to undermine the long-standing ethnic balance among the three founding nationalities of the district.

“As a group, we see the current political maneuverings as being aimed at elevating one ethnic group over others – particularly to gain political numerical and strategic advantage ahead of the 2031 elections when the governorship seat of Delta State would have taken a rotational course back to the Delta South Senatorial District.”

“We see these moves as attempts to weaken the political position of the Itsekiri bloc, thereby isolating them politically and diminishing their voice in key decisions affecting the region.”

“As a pan-Isoko political group, we understand that this invariably dimishes our position and stake as Isokos, in the grand scheme of things. This move is aimed at conquest and Isoko is most affected. If this permutation scales through, the level playing field that could give room for Isoko producing a governor in 2031 becomes jeopardised.”

“Let it be clearly stated: We will not accept any arrangement that seeks to diminish the political standing of any of the Three I’s. If one group is sidelined or one is so empowered to outvote the others, the fragile balance we have preserved over the years will collapse, creating fertile ground for the ethnic conflict and instability reminiscent of past unrests.”

“We are already witnessing high tensions and political provocations, particularly in and around Warri and other flashpoints, which could spiral out of control of if steps are not taken to restore equity, inclusion and fairness.”

“We respectfully urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, as the custodian of Nigeria’s national security interests, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to: closely monitor political activities in Delta South, and the broader Niger Delta, to forestall any outbreak of ethnic unrest; advise the Presidency on the importance of preserving the ethnic balance that has kept the region stable.”