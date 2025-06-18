Navy: Hydrography, Bedrock of Maritime Safety, Economic Devt, Ocean Governance

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has said that hydrography is the bedrock of maritime safety, economic development, environmental sustainability, and ocean governance.

The Navy also restated its commitment to leveraging hydrography for maritime safety, regional cooperation, sustainable ocean governance, and indeed regional diplomacy.

The Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode, stated this while addressing a press conference on World Hydrography Day Celebration/West Africa Hydrographic Summit, yesterday in Abuja.

He also revealed that the West Africa Hydrographic Summit, scheduled to hold in Abuja between 19th and 21st June, will bring together ECOWAS navies to discuss challenges and opportunities in maritime governance.

He said, “Last year, we celebrated the role of hydrography in maritime safety. This year, we took a bold step by addressing regional gaps and aligning global frameworks, as well as regional frameworks, like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, titled ‘Life Below Water.”

He stressed that the sea, which accounts for 71 percent of the earth’s surface, is a critical factor for the sustenance of mankind.

Regretting that only 23 percent of the ocean floor has been mapped to modern standards, the hydrographer of the federation said, “We think this is a time for us to take a lead in driving Africa, and indeed West Africa, towards complying with that responsibility from a national perspective.”

He added, “In recognising the ocean as vital for food security, economic growth, and the overall health of the environment, the goal aims to address the challenges facing the marine ecosystem, including pollution, overfishing, and habitat destruction.

“The activities and highlights of the West African Hydrographic Summit and the 2025 Hydrographic Day celebration feature a packed package and agenda. On 19 June 2025, the event will open with an exhibition and industry presentation, as well as showcasing the proposed amendments for the West African Regional Office and Training Centre for the International Hydrographic Organization, which is going to be hosted by Nigeria.”

He added that the Navy will also showcase cutting-edge maritime and hydrographic technologies, including unmanned vehicles and some AI technologies, which the Service has emplaced in the agency in the last year.

Stating that the ocean is the lifeblood of the undiscovered territory of mankind, Olugbode said, “it is not left to hydrographer or marine scientists alone. It is a global responsibility for everyone who seeks to live on this planet.”