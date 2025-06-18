Mutfwang’s Momentum in Transforming Plateau Through Strategic, People-centred Governance

In the face of mounting economic pressures, security challenges and long-standing infrastructure deficits, Plateau State is witnessing a new era of purposeful governance under Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang. With bold investments across transportation, healthcare, and education, the governor is rapidly redefining the development narrative through people-driven initiatives one at a time. From Metro Buses easing the burden of daily commute, to upgraded hospitals and revitalised campuses, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that these interventions are not just symbolic, but sends a clear signal that the state is moving forward despite the odds

Amid the challenge of insecurity that has tested the resilience of Plateau’s people, a quieter but determined transformation is taking root- Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s administration is proving that governance is not only about responding to crises—but also about building a future.

With deliberate investments in public transport, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, the government is focused on delivering the best possible quality of life to its citizens. In towns and communities across the state, life-changing projects are being inaugurated, sending a clear message: even in the face of adversity, Plateau is moving forward.

Therefore, when Democracy Day came in Jos, the many inaugurations that took place was the symbol of a promise kept and a new vision taking shape across the state. That promise—of accessible transport, better healthcare, and stronger education—is at the heart of a sweeping campaign by Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to restore Plateau’s dignity and infrastructure after years of institutional neglect. Flanked by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, Mutfwang recently commissioned a series of projects that reflect his administration’s deliberate and people-centred approach to governance.

The roll-out included the launch of Metro Buses 2.0 in Rayfield; the inauguration of a state-of-the-art laboratory, paediatric ward, and office complex at Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos; the long-awaited completion of the Utonkon Bridge and adjoining roads; and a newly refurbished one-storey administrative block at Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi.

Rewriting Plateau’s Transport Story

At the Metro Bus unveiling, Governor Mutfwang spoke with visible emotion about fulfilling a key campaign pledge to provide efficient and affordable public transportation. He described the rebirth of the Plateau Express Service as a revival of a cherished state asset.

“Today, we are witnessing the revival of one of Plateau’s legacy institutions. The Plateau Express Service had suffered years of neglect, but under our administration, it is alive again,” he declared. “These Metro buses were not federal gifts or grants. They were bought brand new, not Tokunbo, using Plateau State’s constitutional allocation, managed prudently for the good of our people.”

In a nod to national economic realities, Mutfwang noted that this investment in mass transit was a direct response to the Federal Government’s fuel subsidy removal.

“Instead of buying luxury vehicles for ministries and MDAs, we prioritised the people. With these buses, we are bringing the subsidy back to the masses. The applause and dancing I saw when these buses entered the city gave me renewed energy. We are just getting started,” he said.

So far, 30 buses have been deployed under the Tin City Metro initiative—15 last year and another 15 this year. The system now moves over 9,000 commuters daily, with plans to double that figure under Metro Buses Phase 2.0.

“This is not the end, we are planning Tin City Metro 3.0. We are reviving more than transportation; we are restoring Plateau’s pride,” the governor added.

Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Davou Jatau, broke the initiative down in practical terms: “Where a return trip used to cost ₦2,400, it now costs ₦400, saving each commuter ₦2,000 daily. Over 25 days, that’s ₦50,000 in savings per person. This is Plateau’s version of Conditional Cash Transfer, simple, efficient, and impactful.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuel Gwot, General Manager of Plateau Express Service, highlighted the system’s modern features, including CCTV cameras, AI-based analytics, smart payment systems, and over 60,000 active travel card users.

Healthcare Gets a Vital Boost

In Jos, Mutfwang cut the ribbon on a new laboratory, paediatric ward, and administrative office at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital. These facilities are part of a wider plan to make the hospital a flagship centre for quality care in the region.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, praised the governor’s timely intervention: “General hospitals across all 17 LGAs have received significant upgrades, while citizens’ health needs are increasingly met through the state’s health insurance scheme.”

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Christopher Yilgwan, affirmed that the upgrades have elevated the institution to world-class standards: “With modern equipment and improved facilities, we are now better placed to deliver quality healthcare to Plateau citizens.”

Infrastructure Restored, Legacy Respected

While commissioning the Utonkon Bridge and adjoining roads, Governor Mutfwang used the occasion to reflect on continuity and legacy in governance.

“On this 12th day of June 2025, Democracy Day, it is my pleasure and honour to formally unveil one of the dividends of democracy delivered to our people,” he said.

“After eight years of abandonment, a project initiated by our visionary leader, Da Jonah Jang, a PDP governor, is now completed by another PDP governor. It’s not because we have more money, but because we are prudent and prioritise rightly.”

Commissioners Hon. Joshua Ubandoma (Works) and Hon. Sylvanus Dontoe (Housing and Urban Development) noted that the bridge and road network, first awarded in 2007, were designed to link the Old Airport Road to the Central Business District and decongest Jos city.

The nine-span flyover, complete with an underpass and four slip roads, not only improves access but also restores the vision of a more connected Jos.

Education as a Cornerstone of Change

At Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, the governor reiterated his ambition to upgrade the institution into a University of Science and Technology. “Change is about leadership. With the right leadership in place, transformation is possible,” he said. “We are determined to improve not only staff quality and curriculum but also the learning environment.”

He addressed a recent recruitment controversy, stating clearly that only candidates with a minimum of a second-class lower degree would be considered for academic appointments.

Acting Rector, Dr. Clement Chirman hailed the newly commissioned administrative block, twin theatre, Human Resource Development Centre, and Dariye Hall as milestones in the Polytechnic’s transformation.

Holistic Development

Governor Mutfwang also commissioned Dachom Road down to Nanmwa Junction, highlighting his administration’s goal of equitable development. “We are evaluating over 3,000 kilometres of roads across Plateau,” he disclosed.

His vision, firmly grounded in delivery and fiscal discipline, continues to resonate with citizens. And for Ms. Luka Nambam, Plateau’s first female Metro Bus driver, who was proudly introduced during the event, the moment was deeply personal. The governor remembered sponsoring her years ago for mechanical training: “It is a joy to see a seed sown long ago bear fruit today.” In Plateau State, transformation is no longer a promise. It has found a driver—and the road ahead looks promising.