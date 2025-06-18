MFM Member, Devendra, Begins Second Term as Amesbury Mayor

A member of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Reading, United Kingdom(UK), Dr Monica Devendran, who is a spiritual daughter of the wife of the General Overseer of MFM, Dr Folashade Olukoya, has taken the oath of office for the second term as the Worshipful Mayor of Amesbury.

According to a statement, the celebration service to mark the event was held at the Amesbury church and followed by a grand reception at Antrobus House.

Dignitaries from across the world, including the General Overseer of MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Dr. Folashade Olukoya, representatives of the Royal Family, the British Army, and global civic and faith leaders, attended the event.

Dr Devendran, who was re-elected for a second consecutive term, made history as the first woman of Indian Tamil origin and the first woman of colour to serve as Mayor in Amesbury’s 1,040-year history.

The statement noted that Devendran’s leadership is a proud reflection of the growing influence of diverse communities in British public life — particularly significant as nearly half a million Tamils now call the UK their home.

In his message, Dr Olukoya declared God’s favour over Dr Devendran’s new mayoral term and the community she serves.

Praying for Dr Devendran, Dr Folashade Olukoya released prophetic blessings, reaffirming her spiritual daughter’s calling to serve with purpose and integrity.

Devendran publicly acknowledged her gratitude to her spiritual parents and the MFM family, testifying that her path in public service had been grounded in prayer, prophetic direction, and unwavering Kingdom values.

She said: “I want to thank God. I am also grateful to my spiritual parents, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya and my spiritual mother and mentor, Dr Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, for their prayers, prophetic direction.

“By God’s grace, my family and I are devoted members of MFM Reading, where we have been spiritually nurtured and actively serving under the leadership of Pastor Mary Odekun, a woman of prayer and vision, who has likewise mentored me with unwavering grace, intercession, and pastoral care.”