Mbaise to Host Iriji Cultural

The people of Mbaise in Imo State are set to host their annual Iriji Mbaise Cultural Festival, and have called on government agencies to embark on the rehabilitation of roads in the area.

According to a statement signed by the Ezuruezu Mbaise PRO, Chief Christian Nwokocha, the festival, which will take place at the Town School Itu in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area on August 15, 2025, promises to be a grand celebration of Mbaise’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Chief Steve Onu, stated that the ceremony would feature an exhibition of Mbaise cultural ensembles, complementing the status of Iriji Mbaise as a veritable national cultural festival.

Meanwhile, Louis Alozie (SAN) will chair the occasion.

Onu called on the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to critically examine the Lagwa Monkey Colony, Ahiara Declaration Centre, Mbari Cultural Centre, Nguru, and other tourist sites in Mbaise with a view to rehabilitating and providing tourist guides for Mbaise visitors, particularly during the cultural festival.

The committee chairman also appealed to the managers of hospitality industries to upgrade and clean up their hotel facilities and eateries in preparation for the 2025 Iriji Mbaise Cultural Festival.

Furthermore, Chief Onu appealed to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to graciously approve the rehabilitation of roads in the area for easy access to every nook and cranny of Mbaise during the cultural festival. He stated that fixing roads in Mbaise would boost the image of the state government, particularly in the eyes of Nigerians and foreigners who are eager to witness the Iriji Mbaise Cultural Festival, 2025.