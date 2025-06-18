Katsina, CISLAC Umask Tactics Used by Tobacco Industry to Lure Youths into Consumption

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) have unmasked the tactics used by the tobacco industry to lure young Nigerians into the consumption of the product.

At a press conference to commemorate the World No Tobacco Day, the state Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu-Funtua, said young Nigerians were being lured into the consumption of tobacco by its industry.

Organised by the Katsina State Ministry of Health in collaboration with CISLAC, the media parley was aimed at creating awareness on the dangers of tobacco consumption in the country.

Adamu-Funtua said tobacco and nicotine industries were using flavoured products, digital media and lifestyle branding as strategies to make their harmful products seem attractive to youths and other customers.

He said the theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day advocates effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and to expose tactics used by the tobacco industry to lure customers, especially youths.

He warned that any society that allows the exploitation of its youthful population by profit-driven tobacco and nicotine companies is at risk “Good citizens of Katsina State, protecting our children is not negotiable.”

While reiterating the state government’s unwavering commitment to protecting public health from the dangers of tobacco, the commissioner said cancer, stroke, heart disease and chronic respiratory conditions are tobacco-related diseases.

He, therefore, admonished stakeholders to educate and empower young Nigerians to become anti-tobacco advocates in their schools, communities and online to eliminate the tactics being used by tobacco and nicotine industries.

He urged the people of the state to work assiduously with government agencies, civil society organisations, media, educators, parents and the health workers to eradicate tobacco consumption and manipulative tactics of its company.

Adamu-Funtua said: “The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry’. This is not only timely but critically important, particularly for us here in Nigeria where our youthful population is increasingly being exposed to the manipulative tactics of the tobacco industry.

“This theme focused on exposing marketing strategies targeting young people, protecting youth from e-cigarettes and flavoured tobacco products and strengthening laws against tobacco advertising and sponsorship.”