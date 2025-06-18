  • Wednesday, 18th June, 2025

Gov Otu Appoints Linus Obogo, Nsa Gill as Key Media Aides

Nigeria | 37 minutes ago

The Governor of Cross River State,  Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has announced the appointment of Mr. Linus Obogo as Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in a strategic move to bolster the state’s communication architecture.

Similarly, the governor has also appointed Mr. Nsa Gill as Special Adviser on Public Affairs.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, is part of the administration’s deliberate efforts to enhance the effectiveness, reach, and responsiveness of its information machinery.

Mr. Obogo, a renowned journalist and media strategist, is expected to bring his wealth of experience in public communication to bear on the governor’s media engagements. With a career marked by in-depth political reporting, editorial leadership, and a strong grasp of governance dynamics, his appointment reflects Governor Otu’s vision of a professional and proactive media team capable of articulating and projecting government policies with clarity and impact.

On the other hand, Mr. Gill, an accomplished media practitioner is to serve as a bridge between the government and the public, fostering greater transparency, citizen engagement, and policy clarity. The appointments were confirmed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government., Professor A. Owan Enoh.

