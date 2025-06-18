Is there truth in the playwright Molière’s words,“Gold makes the ugly beautiful”?

The Trump family is going to license a company to produce ‘Trump Watches’. The initial illustrations online show Trump branded gold phones with the MAGA message embossed on them although the gold looks a bit off color, discretion doesn’t allow me to suggest what the color most resembles.

There isn’t much detail yet available about the phone but will it have some vital specifications? Will it be able to stop the regular, almost daily, offers for Trump watches, or allowing me the opportunity to donate money to the Trump campaign? Will I be able to block all political sms and email messages?

An amusing connection is that the monthly access cost will be $US47.45, numbers that appear on the Trump bandwagon. It may become far more expensive, at $4745.48 a month, if by some means he does come back a third time.

I think someone dialled a wrong number.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia