Food Sufficiency: Kwara Distributes Farm Inputs to 3,000 Farmers 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government has commenced the distribution of farm inputs to 3,000 farmers so as to boost food sufficiency and promote livestock development in the state.

The government said that the event was held in Apata Alaje and Banni communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state in collaboration with Arzikin Noma and an international partner, IDH.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Apata village in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, said: “The project is focusing on cultivating sorghum and soyabean to boost grain production for animal feed,” adding this will also check the perennial conflicts between farmers and herders in the state.

She commended the development partners for coming on board, and described the partnership as timely and purposeful.

“The current partnership with Arzikin /Idh/Olam is very timely because it is focused on cultivation of grains for human and animal, but majorly for animal feed production,” she said.

According to her, “As we are all aware, food is the main reason for clashes between farmers and herders and if we can grow more grains that will be used for animal feed to achieve the modernisation and commercialization of Livestock farming, then we are on our way to ending farmers/herders clashes in Nigeria.

“This partnership will also help us to achieve a broader agenda of this administration- which is creation of industries and value addition centres, to ensure that goods produced in Kwara are processed or improved upon and do not leave the state as unprocessed goods.”

Thomas said the items for distribution will cover 18,000 bags of fertilizer, 6,000 litres each of three different chemicals, 75MT of sorghum seed, and 100MT of soya seed.

Also speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Aliyu Kora Sabi, said the choice of the Apata Alaje community for the project is a welcome development, expressing hope that this will promote peace between the farmers and herders in that locality.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to achieve the desired results.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Alhaji Atiku Abdulsalam, in his remarks, said the flag-off of the distribution of inputs serves as a symbol of progress and innovation on the agricultural renaissance of the state, commending the governor’s vision and investment in the agric and livestock development.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Arzikin Noma Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adesola Adeoluwa, said the project was aimed at ensuring that farmers have access to agro-chemical, quality seedlings, training and other necessary support.

He said the farmers will not have problems with sales, promising that off-takers like Olam, are on ground to buy from them after the harvest.

Speaking on behalf of IDH, Dr. Daniel Abah said the programme was to transform the agricultural value chain so that smallholder farmers can benefit and do well in creating more jobs.

He said IDH is a foundation that focuses on making agricultural supply chains more sustainable, assuring the farmers that the current partnership will be sustainable and beneficial to all parties involved.

Mrs Asmau Muhammad and Iliasu Saka among other beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, appreciated the government for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the items.