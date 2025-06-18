FG to Sign Over 30 MoUs as 2nd Nigeria-Brazil Dialogue Kicks off Monday

.Defence, energy, agric, innovation, others top new investment drive

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government is ready to sign over 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), as Nigeria prepares to host the second session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM) scheduled to begin on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Agriculture, energy, defence, the creative economy and innovation are among the key sectors driving this new investment initiative.

The three-day event will provide the platform for the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to tap into new investment flows, facilitate technical cooperation, and open pathways for enhanced strategic engagements for businesses.

This was made public on Wednesday by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, during a press conference at the State House, Abuja on the planned visit of the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, to Nigeria.

According to him, the visit of the Brazilian delegation is a landmark event in Nigeria’s international diplomacy and a strategic platform for deepening bilateral relations between the two influential regional powers.

Hadejia said the session is particularly significant as it aligns seamlessly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises economic revitalisation, global partnerships, and the repositioning of Nigeria on the world stage.

“During the visit of the Brazilian delegation, we will engage in comprehensive discussions aimed at expanding collaboration across key sectors such as trade and investment, agriculture, energy, defence, innovation, and cultural exchange. These areas are critical to the sustainable development aspirations of both nations,” the Deputy Chief of Staff noted.

Also speaking, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the bilateral dialogue, first established in 2013, has gained significant traction following President Tinubu’s official visit to Brazil in late 2024.

She revealed that a Nigeria-Brazil Business Forum will take place on June 25, bringing together government officials, private sector leaders, and over 400 million combined consumers.

A major highlight of the forum will be the introduction of sector-specific engagement platforms, including a Digital Trade Room.

“Brazil’s expertise in digital inclusion and Nigeria’s dynamic fintech ecosystem offer powerful synergies for scalable innovation,” the Minister added.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said Nigeria and Brazil have held discussions to enhance agricultural productivity in Nigeria and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in key areas such as research and development in animal genetics, soya beans production and related areas endorsed under the SDM.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will leverage the SDM platform to expedite the implementation of the Green Imperative Programme (GIP) – a 4.5-billion-dollar investment programme designed to establish agricultural project delivery offices across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

On her part, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hajiya Hannatu Musawa, said the ministry will leverage the shared cultural heritage between both countries to transform the Afro-Atlantic cooperation and impact the creative and tourism industry in Nigeria.

She expressed optimism that the signing of MoUs by both countries in the sector would open new vistas for economic and cultural transformation and for the growth of businesses in the creative and tourism industries in Nigeria.

Also, Director of Regions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representative of the Foreign Minister, Ambassador Janet Olisa, said the meeting will advance economic diplomacy between the two nations, with a strong emphasis on trade, agriculture, digital innovation, and private sector collaboration.

She said: “We are focusing on our areas of strength to bring out the best in us. We have close to 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) under negotiation across agriculture, defence, health, creative economy, and more.

“Some of these will be signed next week, while others will be concluded during the President’s state visit to Brazil. We’re ensuring every ministry brings its best”.

On her part, Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), Marion Moon, noted that planning has extended beyond the national level to involve states and the private sector.

“Efforts have been made towards the success of this meeting, not just at the national but also at the subnational level. We plan to host Brazilian investors and take them to states like Kebbi, Plateau, Lagos, Edo, Nasarawa and the FCT.”

The SDM being coordinated by the Office of the Vice President is designed not just as a diplomatic event but as a strategic platform to secure real investment outcomes and deepen South-South cooperation.