FCT to Operate 24-Hour Bus Service

OlawaleAjimotokanin Abuja





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, NyesomWike, has said the newly commissioned Mabushi Bus Terminal would operate for 24 hours a day.

He disclosed it yesterday at the commissioning of the bus station by President Bola Tinubu, saying the terminal would provide commuters with a safe and comfortable space to wait for their buses.

There will be amenities such as food courts, restrooms, and entertainment facilities.

The minister also ruled out the operation of terminal by the FCT Transport Secretariat, noting instead that it will be concessioned to private operators who will run it efficiently.

He described as unfortunate that a city like Abuja had never had a bus terminal before, stressing the terminal would address the issue of indiscriminate parking on the roads and reduce congestion on the roads.

He explained the FCTA was constructing three bus terminals in the FCT in MabushiKubwa, and the Central Business Area, stating the terminal at Kubwa would be commissioned next week.

“We plan to commission another terminal at the Central Business Area before the end of the year. Additionally, we will construct new terminals in Wuye, Bwari, and Kuje this year.

“The real essence of this project is to enhance security by reducing the number of unauthorized vehicles on the road. We are trying to eliminate the “one chance” syndrome, where commuters are vulnerable to attacks by unknown drivers. With this terminal, commuters will know the drivers and the vehicles they are boarding, making their journeys safer,” Wike said.

The President was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Rt. Hon. Tajudden Abbas.

He noted the magnificent edifice, represents far more than just a transportation hub but a tangible symbol of the administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of every resident of Abuja.

His words: “For too long, our beautiful capital city has grappled with the challenges of an informal transport system, leading to traffic congestion and, regrettably, the menace of “one chance” crimes that have threatened the peace of our citizens.

“With the completion of the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Kugbo terminal, which I have been informed is also ready for commissioning, we are taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation.

“No longer will our citizens be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered. This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.”

He also noted that aside the immediate benefits of organized transport and heightened security, the terminal will also serve as a powerful engine for economic empowerment.

The President lauded the FCT Minister, NyesomWike, for his vision and relentless pursuit of excellence in bringing the project to fruition.

Tinubu also entreated all residents and transporters to make full use of the facility, to cooperate with the authorities, and to embrace the new era of organized and secure public transit.