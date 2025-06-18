Faulty Toilets: NRC Boss Inspects Coaches, Facilities at Abuja Train Station

Sunday Okobi

In response to recent public concerns over the condition of train facilities, particularly the functionality of onboard toilets on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, recently paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the Idu Railway Station in Abuja.

The visit was prompted by an article currently in circulation, which alleged that all toilets aboard the Abuja-Kaduna train service were not functioning.

Determined to verify the claims and uphold service standards, Opeifa boarded the train and moved from coach to coach to conduct a thorough on-the-spot assessment of the toilets and other facilities inside the coaches.

According to a statement issued by the acting Deputy Director, Public Affairs of NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, Opeifa was accompanied on the inspection by senior officials and technical staff of the corporation, who provided insights into the state of the facilities, ongoing maintenance routines, and improvement plans.

Opeifa reaffirmed the NRC’s commitment to ensuring safety, cleanliness, and comfort for all passengers across the national rail network.

According to him, “We take all feedback seriously-whether from the media or passengers-and we are committed to transparency and continual improvement.

“Our visit today is part of our resolve to ensure that passengers receive the highest standard of service.”

On the state of the facilities, the managing director commended the AKTS team and the cleaning services provider for their efforts over the past five months, noting significant improvements.

He acknowledged that while most toilets are now functional, there is still room for improvement.

The NRC boss implored customers to continue to support the corporation’s revitalisation efforts by making their concerns known through the available customer complaint channels for prompt attention.

The statement further noted that Opeifa also urged NRC staff to adopt a more customer-friendly attitude, emphasizing that the corporation remains committed to improving customer service delivery and enhancing overall passenger experience.

The NRC, therefore, assured the public that any identified deficiencies would be addressed swiftly and urged passengers to continue providing constructive feedback that will aid the corporation in delivering a more efficient and reliable railway system.