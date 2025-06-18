Fanimokun Calls for National Reorientation, Entrepreneurial Focus to Tackle Nigeria’s Dev’t Challenges

Funmi Ogundare

A former Lagos State Permanent Secretary and Chairman of the Distinguished Service Excellence (DSE) Foundation, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Tuesday, called for urgent national reorientation and entrepreneurial focus to drive sustainable development.

Speaking at the inaugural Folawiyo Entrepreneurship Centre annual lecture series and business idea competition at the Yaba College of Technology, Fanimokun outlined critical challenges obstructing Nigeria’s advancement, including mismanagement of the nation’s vast natural wealth, neglect of agriculture, persistent import dependency, fragmented and uncoordinated development ecosystem, failure to turn oil discovery into true national prosperity, ferocious and growing youth unemployment, among others.

“These are not just issues, they are the root causes of Nigeria’s underdevelopment,” he said. “We are blessed with inexhaustible abundance by the creator, but without visionary leadership, no environment can thrive.”

In his paper titled, ‘Entrepreneurship: The Central Pillar of Accelerated Sustainable Development in Nigeria,’ he stressed that entrepreneurship must be embraced as a national strategy.

He noted that its inclusion in university curricula and initiatives like the Enterprise Development Services (co-funded by the World Bank) reflect growing recognition of its value.

Using the legacy of former Lagos State Governor, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as a public sector case study, he argued that entrepreneurship is not limited to private ventures.

Jakande’s transformative work in housing, education and public infrastructure, Fanimokun said, provides a blueprint for entrepreneurial leadership within government.

He also praised the late Chief Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, the inspiration behind the lecture series, for building a multifaceted business empire across sectors including banking, oil and gas, shipping, and agriculture. “Chief Folawiyo’s journey shows how discipline and vision can elevate Nigerian businesses to the global stage,” he noted.

The Chairman of the Yaba College of Technology Governing Council, Prof. Funsho Afolabi, described the lecture series as a launchpad for new ideas and ventures, adding that Nigeria needs job creators, not just job seekers. “The Yinka Folawiyo Model Series is not just an event, it’s a movement,” he stated.

The Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, said the programme would serve as a platform to inspire and nurture the next generation of ethical and innovative entrepreneurs.

“This is about building a legacy of impactful leadership and nation-building,” he said.