Charterhouse Gives Reason for Backing Fencing in Nigeria 

Kunle Adewale

After hosting the first-ever Fencing World Cup in Sub-Saharan Africa, a landmark event that brought global attention to Nigeria’s growing fencing community in November 2024, Charterhouse Lagos is now set to host the 23rd African Fencing Championships from June 25 to 29, to further cement its role as a hub for elite fencing in the region.

The school will once again welcome top fencers from across the continent for the prestigious African Championships.

According to Chief Operating Officer of Charterhouse Lagos, Angela Hencher,

the school’s embracing fencing is deeply rooted in its heritage and educational philosophy.

“Charterhouse UK is one of the few traditional British independent schools with a strong and historic fencing programme. The sport promotes precision, mental agility, and sportsmanship, qualities we actively cultivate in our students,” Hencher explained.

“We plan to introduce a scholarship programme in our secondary school soon. Our senior school opens this September, so we are still in the early stages.”

Reflecting on the impact of hosting the 2024 World Cup, Hencher noted: “The impact has been profound. It reinforced Charterhouse Lagos’s position as a trailblazer in elite, holistic education in Nigeria. It also aligned us with like-minded organisations such as Lagos Fencing. Hosting such a prestigious event immediately positioned us as a serious institution for elite sport and co-curricular excellence, and aligned us with global standards in sports organisation and performance.”

She added that the event fostered a strong sense of pride within the school and the broader community.

“Parents and the wider school community feel proud to be part of a school that leads in such a prestigious event. It has helped spread the message that we are here, we are real, we are serious—and we are here to stay.”

Looking ahead to the African Championships, Hencher emphasised the significance of the event.

“Hosting the African Championships is a major milestone. It reflects our commitment to providing world-class opportunities that enrich the student experience and elevate the school’s regional and global reputation. It’s also about being part of the global community.”

For the visiting teams, she promised a top-tier experience.

“They can expect a professional, welcoming, international facility with high-level organisation and efficiency. We aim to leave a lasting impression—one that showcases what is possible here in Lagos and Nigeria.”

Hencher also praised the efforts of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, particularly its leadership.

“The fencing community in Lagos is growing and passionate, driven by individuals like Adeyinka Samuel, whose dedication and tireless advocacy have inspired a new generation. We are honoured to be part of this journey. Seeing grassroots fencing take off is incredibly exciting for the future.”